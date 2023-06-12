Spain head coach Jorge Vilda has announced a 30-player provisional squad for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Spain coach Jorge Vilda has named three players in his squad for the Women's World Cup who he had previously frozen out of the national set-up following a protest involving 15 players.

Barcelona's Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Manchester United's Ona Batlle are those to have been recalled.

They were among 15 players involved in a dispute with Vilda last September.

Ballon d'Or holder Alexia Putellas, who has been injured since last summer, has also been recalled to the squad.

In September, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 members of its national team said they would resign if Vilda did not step down.

That was denied by the players but a stand-off ensued amid reports of concern over training methods and inadequate game preparation.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported last week that 12 of the 15 players had asked to be considered for selection again and were no longer in self-imposed exile after agreements with the RFEF had been reached.

Putellas was not one of the group of 15 as she was recovering after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament on the eve of Euro 2022 but she had shown support for the protest on social media.

Four Barcelona players missing from Vilda's provisional 30-player squad, who were among the protest group, are midfielder Patri Guijarro, defender Mapi Leon, forward Claudia Pina and goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

'We will form a united group'

"I'm going to talk about the players who are here and not about those who are not here or don't want to be here," Vilda said.

"A lot of things have happened since September, but I think one of the best things is that we have played 11 games and won nine.

"If these three players are here it is because they are committed to the national team and by extension they can play in the World Cup."

He added: "I'm convinced that we will form a united group."

Spain, whose final 23-player squad will be announced on 30 June, will begin their World Cup campaign on 21 July against Costa Rica.

"It is very important that Alexia [Putellas] has recovered well, that she has played minutes for her club," said Vilda. "We know that she will help us a lot, that's something in the last Euros we couldn't have."

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas returned from injury in time to help her club win the Women's Champions League

Analysis

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

There were increasing fears that some of the world's best players would not be competing in the biggest global tournament this summer because of the Spain feud.

Putellas and her formidable Barcelona team-mate Bonmati - two of the most high-profile names in the squad - are understood to have held regular talks in private with the RFEF this year in an effort to reach an amicable agreement.

But there are some huge absentees in the 30-player squad, including Barcelona defender Leon and midfielder Guijarro, who scored twice in the Champions League final earlier this month.

The return of some but not all of the 15 may only intensify the situation with players no longer taking a unified stance.

It is a sad state of affairs that nine months on from the start of the feud, some of the world's best players still do not feel in a position to make themselves available for World Cup selection.

However, the addition of big names including Putellas and Bonmati, among others, is a positive step overall and shows ongoing discussions have started to make an impact.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Elene Lete (Real Sociedad), Misa Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salon (Valencia).

Defenders: Ivana Andres (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Jana Fernandez (Barcelona), Rocio Galvez (Real Madrid), Sheila Garcia (Atletico Madrid), Oihane Hernandez (Athletic Club), Irene Paredes (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Fiamma Benitez (Valencia), Aitana Bonmati (Barceona), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), Maite Oroz (Real Madrid), Maraa Perez (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Marta Cardona (Atletico Madrid), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Inma Gabarro (Sevilla), Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Eva Navarro (Atletico Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante).