Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Alistair Smith began his career at Mansfield but joined Sutton United in the summer of 2021

Lincoln City have signed midfielder Alistair Smith on a two-year contract after he rejected a new deal with Sutton United.

The 24-year-old made 38 appearances for Sutton last season, 35 of them in League Two, scoring five goals.

He will now step up a division as Lincoln's first signing of the summer.

"I can tell its a really close-knit group from top to bottom and it's somewhere that is the right place for me to progress," Smith said.

"I'm looking to show I'm capable of playing at this level. I'm here to help the team push on and have a successful season."

Head coach Mark Kennedy added: "He will bring a lot of qualities to the group, will complement our other midfielders and will add athleticism, physicality and goals to the team."

Lincoln finished 11th last season, 15 points outside the play-off places, but 17 clear of the bottom four.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.