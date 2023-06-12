Last updated on .From the section England

Colwill was on loan at Brighton from Chelsea during the past season

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been training with the senior England squad following the withdrawals of Lewis Dunk and Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old was already at St George's Park as part of an England Under-21 preparation camp.

England play Malta on Friday and North Macedonia on Monday.

There are no plans to call Colwill up for those Euro 2024 qualifiers as he is set to be in the U21 squad for this summer's European Championships.

Colwill has impressed this season while on loan at Brighton and the Seagulls are reportedly interested in securing his services permanently.

However, Chelsea have no interest in letting the centre-back leave and hold an option to extend his contract.

England U21 manager Lee Carsley names his final squad for the Euros on Wednesday and the Young Lions will face the Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the group stages.