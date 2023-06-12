Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Yankuba Minteh has scored four goals and registered six assists for Odense this season

Newcastle United have signed Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense.

The Magpies say external-link the 18-year-old will officially join them on 1 July before moving to Dutch side Feyenoord on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Minteh had four goals and six assists in 17 Superliga matches in 2022-23.

"We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba's high potential to Newcastle United," said Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth.

"He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him."

Minteh moved to Denmark last July after beginning his career at Gambian side Steve Biko FC.

He has also played twice for Gambia in friendly internationals against DR Congo and Liberia.