Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield maintained their Championship status last season, under Neil Warnock

Huddersfield Town have appointed Jake Edwards as chief executive as a takeover by American Kevin Nagle nears completion.

Former Exeter and Yeovil striker Edwards joins the club, having spent eight years as president of the United Soccer League in the USA.

As a result, David Baldwin has stepped down as the club's managing director, but will remain a strategic advisor.

"I am thrilled to help lead the club's next phase of growth," Edwards said.

"I'm excited at the potential to work with the prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, and have been impressed with his vision for what can be achieved here as well as his commitment to the club and to this community."

Huddersfield confirmed Nagle has completed the English Football League's owners' and directors' test, but the businessman - who has agreed to buy the club from chairman Dean Hoyle - is awaiting clearance from a statutory government body before his 100% shareholding purchase can officially go through.