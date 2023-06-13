Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Hampton joined Aston Villa on a two-year deal from Birmingham City, following manager Carla Ward

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has held talks over a potential move to Chelsea this summer after rejecting a contract extension with Aston Villa.

Hampton, 22, who joined Villa in 2021, made her England debut last year and was an unused substitute at Euro 2022.

She is understood to have held further discussions with Chelsea this week though nothing has been agreed and there is interest from other clubs.

Hampton is in the England squad for this summer's World Cup.

Hampton's Villa contract expires this summer and, should she move to the Blues, it is believed she would be open to spending 2023-24 on loan elsewhere, following an assessment at Chelsea in pre-season.

There is competition among goalkeepers at Chelsea with Ann-Katrin Berger, Zecira Musovic, Emily Orman and Nicky Evrard already contracted.

Hampton, who was left out of the England squad after Euro 2022 following reports of poor attitude, was recalled in March with manager Sarina Wiegman saying she had "sorted out" personal issues.

She is widely regarded as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the country and has attracted the interest of the Women's Super League's top clubs after turning down a new deal at Villa.