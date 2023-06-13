Stuart Webber has been linked with a possible move to Leeds United

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is to leave the role following a six-year spell at Carrow Road.

The 39-year-old was recruited in April 2017 from Huddersfield Town, where he had been director of football.

Norwich have twice won promotion to the Premier League during Webber's time at the club but were relegated 12 months later on both occasions.

He informed the board of his decision in March and work to find a replacement is already under way.

"During the upcoming period, Webber will remain in post and continue to work his notice period to ensure a thorough transition and handover," said a club statement.

As part of that process, Neil Adams - who was assistant sporting director - has been appointed as Norwich's technical director.

The announcement of Webber's departure comes less than a month after he said he would not be forced out by critics after they finished 13th in the Championship.

Norwich City: 'No abuse is OK,' says sporting director Stuart Webber

"I'd never move on because of - without being rude - a few divorcees in a snake pit abusing me," Webber told BBC Radio Norfolk on 19 May.

"I'm not going to let them ruin or change the course of my career. I refuse to do that."

'Outstanding servant'

As well as his comments about critics, he also courted controversy in May by saying that women's football was of "zero interest" to him despite describing Flo Allen, the general manager of Norwich City Women as a "rising star".

In a statement, joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones said they were "devastated" when Webber told them he wanted to leave at the end of his contract.

"In our 28 years of serving this great football club, we have never worked with such a talent," they continued.

"In terms of unity and mutual support, we are a completely different football club to the one he joined in 2017.

"Stuart Webber has been an outstanding servant to this football club and built a strong foundation for the future. We are very sad to lose him, owe him much gratitude and want to wish him all the very best."

Although Webber's contract has a 12-month notice period, it is understood that any other club could buy him out of it, should they wish to do so.

'Really special moments'

After starting work towards coaching badges at the age of 16, he began his career in Wrexham's youth set-up and had a three-year spell as Liverpool's director of recruitment before becoming head of scouting at QPR and later Wolves.

Webber joined Huddersfield in the summer of 2015 and five months later oversaw the appointment of David Wagner - now in charge of Norwich - as head coach.

Wagner guided the Terriers to promotion to the Premier League in 2017, a month after Webber had left to take up his newly created role at Carrow Road.

One of Webber's first tasks was to oversee the appointment of Daniel Farke as head coach. The German twice guided Norwich to the top flight before being sacked in November 2021 with the team bottom of the Premier League, despite having just achieved their first win of that season.

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber celebrate Norwich's promotion in 2019

They were relegated under Farke's successor Dean Smith at the end of the 2021-22 season and in January this year Webber revived his partnership with Wagner when the latter was appointed on a 12-month rolling contract.

During Webber's tenure, Norwich broke their transfer record for selling players six times, including the departures of James Maddison - for £20m - to Leicester, Ben Godfrey - for £25m - to Everton and Emiliano Buendia - for an initial £33m - to Aston Villa.

"I'd like to thank Delia, Michael and the rest of the board for their understanding in making this decision," he said in a statement.

"The support I've had from all the board, past and present, throughout my time at the club has been outstanding.

"Delia and Michael are two of the most special people that I've met. They care so much about Norwich City, its staff and supporters."

Analysis - A 'mini-revolution' but style 'upset some fans'

BBC Radio Norfolk's Rob Butler

There will be mixed opinions among Norwich City fans following the news that Stuart Webber will be leaving the club.

Some will point to the fact that he spearheaded a mini-revolution at Carrow Road; he and Daniel Farke brought two Championship titles to Norfolk and masterminded a memorable win at home to Manchester City in September 2019.

Others will highlight his failure to lead a competitive Premier League campaign - Farke, and later Dean Smith, in the hot seat as the Canaries twice came straight back down following those promotions.

He could also upset some supporters with his forthright and sometimes abrasive style; on more than one occasion he directed barbed comments towards fans. But some loved his so-called honest and refreshing style of dealing with questions from journalists.

Current head coach David Wagner was brought to the club very much as a 'Webber man'. The City faithful will hope the new person in charge of off-field matters will be able to build an instant rapport with the German and return the side to winning ways.