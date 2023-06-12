Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Matty Kennedy leaves Aberdeen after three-and-a-half years at Pittodrie

First-team coach Liam Fox has left Aberdeen as the Scottish Premiership club announced the release of two first-team squad players.

Striker Marley Watkins, who was in his second spell at the club, and winger Matty Kennedy exit Pittodrie along with forward Connor McLennan, who had been on loan to St Johnstone, and midfielder Dean Campbell, who was with Stevenage.

Aberdeen say family circumstances prevented Fox from relocating to the city on a more permanent basis, leading them to seek a replacement.

The former Dundee United head coach had been brought in to assist then caretaker Barry Robson to the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have confirmed that eight loan players have returned to their parent clubs.

Liam Scales (Celtic), Mattie Pollock (Watford), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Jay Gorter (Ajax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovič (MŠK Žilina) have all returned to their parent clubs.

Also departing the club are youth players. Mason Hancock, Timi Fatona and Blessing Oluyemi.

