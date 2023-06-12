Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Luther James-Wildin has played 202 games since joining Stevenage five yeras ago

Stevenage defender Luther James-Wildin has agreed a new contract with the League One club.

The 25-year-old made 46 appearances last season as Steve Evans' side won automatic promotion by finishing second in League Two.

His only goal came in his penultimate game of the campaign, a 2-0 home win over Grimsby Town.

James-Wildin joined Boro from Nuneaton in 2018 and is about to play in the third tier for first time.

The length of his new deal has not been disclosed but he follows skipper Carl Piergianni in committing his future to the club.