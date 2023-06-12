Close menu

James Wilson leaves Plymouth Argyle after failing to agree new deal

Plymouth

James Wilson has played more than 300 games in his career

James Wilson has left Plymouth Argyle after he failed to sign a new contract.

The 34-year-old former Wales defender was offered new terms at the end of the Pilgrims' League One title-winning season, but the deadline to agree the new deal has expired.

Having joined on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021, he went on to play 95 times and was a regular in the promotion-winning side.

It comes after Dan Scarr, Ryan Hardie and Jordon Houghton signed new deals.

"James played a huge part in our success last season and will forever be a part of the history of this football club," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"It is a shame we won't see him in an Argyle shirt again but I wish James all the best moving forward and thank him for all his hard work and commitment during my time at the club."

