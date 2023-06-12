Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

James Wilson has played more than 300 games in his career

James Wilson has left Plymouth Argyle after he failed to sign a new contract.

The 34-year-old former Wales defender was offered new terms at the end of the Pilgrims' League One title-winning season, but the deadline to agree the new deal has expired.

Having joined on a free transfer from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021, he went on to play 95 times and was a regular in the promotion-winning side.

It comes after Dan Scarr, Ryan Hardie and Jordon Houghton signed new deals.

"James played a huge part in our success last season and will forever be a part of the history of this football club," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"It is a shame we won't see him in an Argyle shirt again but I wish James all the best moving forward and thank him for all his hard work and commitment during my time at the club."