Naby Sarr has previously spent time at Sporting Lisbon and Charlton Athletic

Reading say centre-back Naby Sarr is poised to leave the club to join Qatari side Al-Markhiya.

The club expect the 29-year-old to trigger a relegation release clause in his contract, which was due to run until the summer of 2026.

The ex-France Under-21 international moved to Reading on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town last summer.

He played 25 times and scored on his debut in a 1-0 win at Millwall in August, but was injured soon after.

Sarr was sidelined for three months before returning to the Royals side in December.

But he could not help them stave off relegation to League One after the club was given a six-point penalty by the EFL for breaching the terms of a profit and sustainability plan to manage their spending,