Barrett's winner against Scotland secured the Republic's place at this summer's Women's World Cup

Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett has joined Belgian outfit Standard Liege from Turbine Potsdam.

The 27-year old, whose winner against Scotland sealed the Republic's place at this summer's Women's World Cup, spent four years in Germany with Frauen-Bundesliga sides FC Koln and Potsdam.

Barrett is currently preparing for the World Cup with her country after being named in Vera Pauw's training squad.

Standard Liege are the current Belgian Women's Cup champions.

Donegal native Barrett makes the move after suffering relegation with Potsdam during an injury-hit single campaign with the club.

She only managed 18 appearances for the club without scoring a goal as their 26-year stay in the German top-flight came to an end.

Barrett, who has scored five goals in 35 Republic caps, enjoyed a productive spell with Irish side Peamount United before moving to Koln in 2019.