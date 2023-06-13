Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United will play in the Championship for the fifth time in eight seasons

"Frank" discussions about changes at Dundee United will help the club in its promotion bid, says manager Jim Goodwin.

United are preparing for life in the Championship, after limply dropping out of the top-flight.

Goodwin arrived in March on a short-term deal, before being handed a two-year contract last month despite failing to keep the club up.

"We have had numerous meetings behind the scenes," the Irishman said.

"In the football department, myself meeting with the chief executive, Luigi Capuano and the owner. Those conversations have been quite open and honest, we have all been quite frank with each other.

"I think we are all in agreement with the changes that need to be made, we have held our hands up and been quite honest about the fact that mistakes have been made.

"We have all taken our responsibility and our accountability for all of our parts in that."

Goodwin says recruitment is an area the club needs to improve with the United boss adding he is "probably looking at five or six new faces coming in".

Former club captain Ryan Edwards is one of four to have already left the club, meanwhile Steven Fletcher is set to stay at Tannadice.

"Fletch is very much on board given the conversations that I have had with him," Goodwin added.

"He will be the best centre forward in the Championship next season and hopefully go and score plenty of goals to help us go and win as many games as possible."