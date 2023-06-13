Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored eight goals in 27 games before his season was cut short by an ankle injury

Iceland international striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has signed a one-year contract extension with Bolton Wanderers to run to the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old scored eight goals in 27 games for League One side Bolton before his season was cut short by an ankle injury in January.

Bodvarsson joined from Millwall in 2022 on a free transfer and has scored 83 goals in 400 career club games.

"It's a club that I'm very proud to be a part of," Bodvarsson said.

"My family and I feel like we're at home here, the fans and the people of the community are brilliant. The direction and the ambition of the club is also positive. I want to be a part of it."

Bolton also offered a contract to Josh Sheehan, who had already committed to the club before Bodvarsson's terms were settled.