Owen Bailey: Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Gateshead midfielder on two-year deal
Last updated on .
Doncaster Rovers have signed versatile midfielder Owen Bailey on a two-year deal after he rejected a new deal with National League side Gateshead.
The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Newcastle United, where he was a regular at under-21 level but failed to make a first-team appearance.
Bailey moved across to Gateshead, who he helped win promotion to the National League and reach the FA Trophy final.
"He's a good player with a really good background," boss Grant McCann said.
"What he'll bring is sheer tenacity to midfield - a defensive midfield player, aggressive, on the front foot and flexible in how he plays. He will compete in that position."
Tynesider Bailey had a trial spell at Rovers two summers ago and is happy to get the chance to play league football.
"It's a big club - you look at the stadium and the training ground and you can see that," Bailey said. "It's perfect for my development.
"When the manager rang me, I just wanted to get it done. Everything he said was the same about how I feel about football and he spoke about promotion. It was a no-brainer for me."
