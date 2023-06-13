Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Owen Bailey played for Gateshead in last month's FA Trophy final defeat by Halifax Town at Wembley

Doncaster Rovers have signed versatile midfielder Owen Bailey on a two-year deal after he rejected a new deal with National League side Gateshead.

The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Newcastle United, where he was a regular at under-21 level but failed to make a first-team appearance.

Bailey moved across to Gateshead, who he helped win promotion to the National League and reach the FA Trophy final.

"He's a good player with a really good background," boss Grant McCann said.

"What he'll bring is sheer tenacity to midfield - a defensive midfield player, aggressive, on the front foot and flexible in how he plays. He will compete in that position."

Tynesider Bailey had a trial spell at Rovers two summers ago and is happy to get the chance to play league football.

"It's a big club - you look at the stadium and the training ground and you can see that," Bailey said. "It's perfect for my development.

"When the manager rang me, I just wanted to get it done. Everything he said was the same about how I feel about football and he spoke about promotion. It was a no-brainer for me."

