Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen last summer in a deal worth an initial £4.2m

Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is to join Championship club Preston North End on a season-long loan.

Ramsay signed from Aberdeen in June 2022 but injuries meant the 19-year-old only made two appearances for Liverpool in the past campaign.

"The Championship is a top league and the main thing for me is trying to get game time," said Ramsay.

"I'm going to be able to do that at a good club. I can't wait to get started."

Ramsay initially had a back problem following his move to Liverpool and then missed the rest of the season after he had surgery in February. external-link

His two Liverpool appearances came against Napoli and Derby County in November.

He was a late substitute in a win against the Italians in the Champions League group stage, before starting against Derby when the Reds beat them on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Ramsay also made his Scotland debut against Turkey in November.