Last updated on .From the section Newport

Cameron Norman made 100 appearances for Newport County over two seasons

Defender Cameron Norman has left Newport County after two seasons with the League Two side.

The 27-year-old right-back had been offered a new contract but departs as a free agent having played 100 games for the Exiles.

"My time at Newport County has come to an end," former Walsall player Norman confirmed on social media.

"Playing for this special club for the last two years has been a privilege and the most enjoyable time in my career."

Newport offered new deals to seven out of contract players including Norman, with captain Mickey Demetriou, Priestley Farquharson, Aaron Lewis, and Scot Bennett still considering their options.

Goalkeeper Nick Townsend and centre-back James Clarke have signed new two-year deals.