David Healy has enjoyed five Gibson Cup successes since he took over Windsor Park eight years ago

Linfield manager David Healy has agreed a new deal with the Irish Premiership club which will see him remain at Windsor Park until at least 2025.

The former Northern Ireland striker has led the Blues to five Premiership titles since his appointment in 2015.

"I'm delighted to have reached this agreement," said Healy, 43.

"It's good to get this agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead, which is to aim to bring further success to the club."

Linfield have 10 trophies under Healy including four straight Gibson Cup triumphs from from 2019.

However, their bid for five-in-a-row was thwarted last season as they finished second behind champions Larne.

"I want to thank the the board for their continued faith in me," added Healy.

"I've loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who have helped us achieve success.

"Last season was challenging and I have already seen a renewed hunger in the squad as we embark on a new pre-season."