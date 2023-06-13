Brennan Johnson's eight Premier League goals helped Nottingham Forest avoid relegation this season

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group D: Wales v Armenia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales.

Wales boss Rob Page has welcomed Brennan Johnson getting a late-season rest before Euro 2024 qualifying duty.

Johnson has played more than 50 games for the third successive season, featuring in every one of Nottingham Forest's 38 Premier League games.

But the 22-year-old forward was benched for two of Forest's final three games.

Page was disappointed Johnson missed Wales' two qualifiers in March with an injury, only to then feature for Forest in their next fixture.

The Wales head coach said at the time he was unhappy with how the injury had been handled and suggested Johnson had been let down.

But with a Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Armenia on Friday - and another away against Turkey on Monday - Page is now just glad to have Johnson back at his disposal.

"You have to manage the pressure on your players and it's probably not the worst thing that he's found himself out of the [Forest] team for the last few games," said Page.

"Because he scored so many goals, and because he is a constant threat - one of the best counter-attacking footballers in the Premier League - he set a precedent.

"But you can get a level of inconsistency of performance with your players and it certainly won't have harmed him in any way to have missed a few games at Forest.

"He has to manage that when he gets a little dip in form."

Brennan Johnson has scored two goals in 18 appearances for Wales

Johnson scored eight goals in his first Premier League campaign and is a key player for Wales following Gareth Bale's retirement in January.

Even without the Forest forward, Wales made a strong start to this qualifying campaign in March by drawing 1-1 in Croatia before beating Latvia 1-0 at home.

"You are always going to miss your best players, but we had to ask others to step up to the plate and the two performances against Croatia and Latvia were outstanding," said Page.

"To finish off the Latvia game with the highest percentage possession we've had in the last five years shows we've got rid of the disappointment of the World Cup.

"The players are embracing what we're asking them to do moving forward and it suits the players. They also enjoy playing that way."

Wales are second in Group D after two games, and now Page wants his side to sharpen their attacking play for the double-header with Armenia and Turkey.

"While I was happy with the Latvia performance and how we controlled the game, that final detail at the top of the pitch is where we need to improve," he said.

"Having Brennan back fit, and Daniel James, Harry Wilson and David Brooks available is only going to help us achieve that.

"With the personnel we've got, we can have two or three different formations without any problem.

"The game plan might change within a game, but having players like Brennan will give us the opportunity to get higher up the pitch and score more goals.

"We've got some good players and the problem now is finding out how to get them all into the same team."