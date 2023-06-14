Close menu

John Stones in midfield? Eberechi Eze at 10? England boss Gareth Southgate's big decisions

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments86

Split picture with England's John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Eberechi Eze

There are plenty of questions for England manager Gareth Southgate to ponder as his side prepare for two crucial European qualifiers this month.

Just 19 days after the Premier League season ended, England face Malta in Ta' Qali on Friday, before playing North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

The World Cup quarter-finalists and runners-up at the last European Championship currently top their qualifying group.

England are three points clear of third-placed Macedonia with the top two in Group C advancing straight to Euro 2024 in Germany.

With a cushion built, will Southgate play it safe, or experiment with his squad?

Should Stones be used in midfield?

Phil Foden, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish in England training gear
Five of Manchester City's Treble winners, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish, could feature for England aginst Malta and North Macedonia

Former Blackburn and Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes England "will never have a better chance" to try John Stones in midfield.

The Manchester City defender turned number six has started several key matches in the middle for Pep Guardiola's Treble winners this season, including their victorious FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Stones excelled in the role against Inter Milan, having completed the most dribbles in a Champions League final since Lionel Messi in 2015.

"I'm so impressed, the way he steps up into midfield," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live following City's Champions League win.

"It is food for thought for England but it would be a waste not to do it."

Former City and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given added on BBC Radio 5 Live: "He has been phenomenal. A revelation [in midfield].

"It says so much about his footballing brain."

Start Rashford or Wilson, or both?

Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford training in England kits
Callum Wilson (left) has scored once in six matches for England, while Marcus Rashford (right) has scored 15 goals in 51 England appearances

Harry Kane is a shoo-in as England's number one centre-forward.

The Tottenham talisman is England's record goalscorer having scored 55 in 82 appearances for the Three Lions.

But could this month be a good time for Southgate to test the waters with some of England's back-up forwards, and if so, who?

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who made his Three Lions debut against Ukraine in March, is serving a ban for breaching the Football Association's betting rules and cannot play again until January 2024.

Southgate said Toney would have been in the squad and that it was "disappointing" that he could not be selected.

Marcus Rashford says it 'doesn't bother' him when people question his England commitment

In Toney's absence Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford and Kane are the only squad members who have played as a number nine for their clubs this season.

Wilson scored 18 goals in 31 Premier League matches for Newcastle during the season just completed as his side secured Champions League qualification.

Rashford appeared as both a left winger and central forward for Manchester United, scoring 33 goals in all competitions.

Both have made good case playing as the main man up top this year. With Tammy Abraham injured and Dominic Calvert-Lewin overlooked, will they get a chance to shine this month?

Rank England's centre forwards

Have a go at ranking England's centre-forwards from our list and share with your friends.

Do Maguire and Phillips deserve their place?

Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips playing for England
Since their last England appearance in March, Harry Maguire (left) and Kalvin Phillips (right) have made a combined six starts for their respective clubs

Back in March, Southgate said Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips' lack of game time was "concerning" as the England manager called the pair up for European Championship qualifiers.

Since then, Maguire has made just four starts for United while Phillips has started only twice.

Both played a full 90 minutes in England's 2-1 win over Italy three months ago, with Maguire then starting England's latest match, a 2-0 win over Ukraine three days later.

"Inevitably it's not a situation that can continue for ever," Southgate said after announcing his squad in May.

"[Maguire], like Phillips, they are important players for us and with Kalvin we haven't got many players who can play as that single pivot.

"Of course the longer that situation goes on the more concerning it is and we've got in Marc Guehi and [the now injured] Tyrone Mings and Lewis Dunk, players who are playing well without the same experiences of club European football or international football.

"But we've got to keep searching for competition in that area of the pitch."

And what about Eze?

England Euro 2024 qualifiers: Eze says he is grateful to Hodgson

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze could win a first cap after being called up to the squad.

The 24-year-old is included after a stellar end to the season with Palace, in which he scored six goals across his last eight Premier League matches.

His performances propelled the Eagles up the table as the side won five and drew two of their final nine fixtures to end any lingering fears of relegation.

Eze, who is also eligible to play for Nigeria, was expected to be included in England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020 two years ago but suffered an Achilles injury the same day as the squad announcement.

"It's been a long journey and a long road," Eze said.

"I know that I've improved all round as a person and a player. I don't know if I'd be in this position now if it wasn't for that injury.

"I see it as part of my journey, part of my story. I'm grateful that it happened how it did."

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 08:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:17

    These are tough decisions for Southgate… if either Malta or Macedonia topple England it will not look good on his CV and the world will laugh according to some fans.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 08:17

    England will do quite well, after all, they got the two best Irish midfielders in there team, Reclan Dice and Gack Jrealish

  • Comment posted by Lydia Louise Yates, today at 08:16

    ALL SOUNTHGATE HATERS......we have got a semi and a final in th last 2 tournaments which no other England manager has ever done in consecutive competitions. We all have an opinion but football manager doesn't count in the real world and I will put my faith in the the most successful manager we've had on over 50 years and get behind every one of his 11 and 23 man selections!!! Come on England

  • Comment posted by A-lex, today at 08:15

    Let’s not kid ourselves, Kalvin Phillips isn’t a treble winner.

  • Comment posted by JetCelt6967, today at 08:11

    Two easy wins for England, its the tournaments that they meet their match somewhere along the line = exit.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 08:17

      DavidM replied:
      Getting there is a step forward, some of the home nations don't get a sniff but meet their match beforehand!

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 08:06

    Clueless article. Unless the other 10 players are drilled like Man City how is this even a question especially when you have Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Grealish in midfield.

    It's defence with Maguire where we will be found out so Stones needs to stay there.

    • Reply posted by Lord Elpus, today at 08:12

      Lord Elpus replied:
      I doubt Malta will cause any problem, though their last three performances have been respectable. However North Macedonia have beaten Italy and Germany and will be targeting any weakness they can identify to add England to that list. If he plays Maguire or Mings or Phillips they can expect to be closed down really quickly.

  • Comment posted by Paul of Merthyr, today at 08:05

    To steal from Monty Python we all know that Southgate's selection will be worthy of the song - Brave Sir Gareth, he ran away, ran way, ran away.....it'll be the same boring 11, never mind the opposition is Malta, a team he could actually try bringing in some new faces against...but noy Gary oh no he has to have his 'appy Harrys in the side

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 08:10

      DavidM replied:
      Maybe Gareth Bale could be persuaded to change nationality!

  • Comment posted by richard llewellyn, today at 08:04

    Harry Maguire should not play one more game for England.
    As the recent John Stones experiment as shown, for England to WIN the European Championships or the World Cup every single player needs to be a "footballer", especially those at the defensive end of the team. Harry Maquire, dispite some obvious qualities, is a defender and not a footballer. Stirling is another who should not play again.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 08:04

    North Macedonia won’t be as easy to push over as Malta. Save the stronger team against them and play the ‘B’ team against Malta.

    The big thing for England has to centre around the defence and competition. We need to move away from Maguire in particular as him being too slow cost England against France. Likewise we need competition and not players just shoehorned in all the time.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 07:59

    These sorts of minnow games devalue international football and England caps. We're in the middle of the summer with the Ashes a day away and only a few diehard soccer fans can be bothered to worry about Southgate and his sterile selections,

    • Reply posted by justice4all, today at 08:06

      justice4all replied:
      Soccer is a sport in a unique country where they play foot-ball with hands (apart of one only kick).
      Football was invented in England and is played worldwide. And is always great to happen and watch.

  • Comment posted by Wawawaa, today at 07:58

    A midfield three of Bellingham, Rice and Trent - a great combination of creativity, defence and attack.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 07:58

    Southgate will pick his favourites. Pointless but its what he does

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 08:12

      DavidM replied:
      Er, isn't that what all managers do?

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 07:58

    Southgate will be salivating at Peps new role for Stones. He can now go for a back 5 plus Philips, Rice and Stones in midfield. Sterling and Kane up top. Eze to come on in the 90th minute.

    • Reply posted by A-lex, today at 08:17

      A-lex replied:
      Love your name. I tweet BBC almost weekly to ask that Crooks actually watches the matches every week.

  • Comment posted by Lord Elpus, today at 07:58

    Frankly it doesn't matter. You could play Kane at centre half and Maguire up front and still win this one. But can I point out that North Macedonia beat Italy and Germany in the past two years

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 08:13

      DavidM replied:
      Thank you!

  • Comment posted by J-Boy, today at 07:57

    Desperate times if Stones is considered for midfield.

    • Reply posted by Lord Elpus, today at 07:59

      Lord Elpus replied:
      You're aware he just got MOTM playing in that position in the Champions League Final?

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 07:52

    There are no big calls to be made - look at the opposition. You could play Stones in goal and pick 10 English goalies for the other positions and still win.

    About as meaningless as competitive internationals get.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 08:14

      DavidM replied:
      Actually, it's about 3 points - ergo not meaningless!

  • Comment posted by Walker TV, today at 07:52

    Too many suggestions and new ideas here for GS to consider, I suspect he'll play it safe rather than be brave,experimental or even exciting!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 07:54

      twinprime replied:
      You can't make these two fixtures exciting.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 07:51

    Let's be honest, he could put names in a hat and randomly draw out 11 and they would beat Malta so the issue is getting team right for the tougher matches.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 08:15

      vvales replied:
      Typical English arrogance…. Malta have as much right to play footy as anny other international team. England will need to be at their very best to topple Macedonia and Malta as both teams will know England are known to wobble when pressured.

  • Comment posted by Wazza, today at 07:51

    Cannot believ Phillips and Maguire are in. Bit of a joke really. Why not give Mason Greenwood a run then?

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 07:53

      twinprime replied:
      I think you know why Greenwood isn't getting a game.

