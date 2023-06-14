Last updated on .From the section England

There are plenty of questions for England manager Gareth Southgate to ponder as his side prepare for two crucial European qualifiers this month.

Just 19 days after the Premier League season ended, England face Malta in Ta' Qali on Friday, before playing North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

The World Cup quarter-finalists and runners-up at the last European Championship currently top their qualifying group.

England are three points clear of third-placed Macedonia with the top two in Group C advancing straight to Euro 2024 in Germany.

With a cushion built, will Southgate play it safe, or experiment with his squad?

Should Stones be used in midfield?

Five of Manchester City's Treble winners, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish, could feature for England aginst Malta and North Macedonia

Former Blackburn and Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes England "will never have a better chance" to try John Stones in midfield.

The Manchester City defender turned number six has started several key matches in the middle for Pep Guardiola's Treble winners this season, including their victorious FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Stones excelled in the role against Inter Milan, having completed the most dribbles in a Champions League final since Lionel Messi in 2015.

"I'm so impressed, the way he steps up into midfield," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live following City's Champions League win.

"It is food for thought for England but it would be a waste not to do it."

Former City and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given added on BBC Radio 5 Live: "He has been phenomenal. A revelation [in midfield].

"It says so much about his footballing brain."

Start Rashford or Wilson, or both?

Callum Wilson (left) has scored once in six matches for England, while Marcus Rashford (right) has scored 15 goals in 51 England appearances

Harry Kane is a shoo-in as England's number one centre-forward.

The Tottenham talisman is England's record goalscorer having scored 55 in 82 appearances for the Three Lions.

But could this month be a good time for Southgate to test the waters with some of England's back-up forwards, and if so, who?

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who made his Three Lions debut against Ukraine in March, is serving a ban for breaching the Football Association's betting rules and cannot play again until January 2024.

Southgate said Toney would have been in the squad and that it was "disappointing" that he could not be selected.

Marcus Rashford says it 'doesn't bother' him when people question his England commitment

In Toney's absence Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford and Kane are the only squad members who have played as a number nine for their clubs this season.

Wilson scored 18 goals in 31 Premier League matches for Newcastle during the season just completed as his side secured Champions League qualification.

Rashford appeared as both a left winger and central forward for Manchester United, scoring 33 goals in all competitions.

Both have made good case playing as the main man up top this year. With Tammy Abraham injured and Dominic Calvert-Lewin overlooked, will they get a chance to shine this month?

Do Maguire and Phillips deserve their place?

Since their last England appearance in March, Harry Maguire (left) and Kalvin Phillips (right) have made a combined six starts for their respective clubs

Back in March, Southgate said Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips' lack of game time was "concerning" as the England manager called the pair up for European Championship qualifiers.

Since then, Maguire has made just four starts for United while Phillips has started only twice.

Both played a full 90 minutes in England's 2-1 win over Italy three months ago, with Maguire then starting England's latest match, a 2-0 win over Ukraine three days later.

"Inevitably it's not a situation that can continue for ever," Southgate said after announcing his squad in May.

"[Maguire], like Phillips, they are important players for us and with Kalvin we haven't got many players who can play as that single pivot.

"Of course the longer that situation goes on the more concerning it is and we've got in Marc Guehi and [the now injured] Tyrone Mings and Lewis Dunk, players who are playing well without the same experiences of club European football or international football.

"But we've got to keep searching for competition in that area of the pitch."

And what about Eze?

England Euro 2024 qualifiers: Eze says he is grateful to Hodgson

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze could win a first cap after being called up to the squad.

The 24-year-old is included after a stellar end to the season with Palace, in which he scored six goals across his last eight Premier League matches.

His performances propelled the Eagles up the table as the side won five and drew two of their final nine fixtures to end any lingering fears of relegation.

Eze, who is also eligible to play for Nigeria, was expected to be included in England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020 two years ago but suffered an Achilles injury the same day as the squad announcement.

"It's been a long journey and a long road," Eze said.

"I know that I've improved all round as a person and a player. I don't know if I'd be in this position now if it wasn't for that injury.

"I see it as part of my journey, part of my story. I'm grateful that it happened how it did."

