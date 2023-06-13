Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Jim O'Brien scored five goals last season, including a hat-trick against Maidstone

Notts County's longest-serving player, Jim O'Brien, has accepted the club's offer of a new one-year deal.

The 35-year-old made 28 appearances last season as County regained their English Football League status.

He was an unused substitute at Wembley as they beat Chesterfield on penalties in the National League promotion final.

"As he demonstrated last season and in previous campaigns, he has so much to offer with his quality, mentality and tenacity," said boss Luke Williams.

"Having made nearly 550 career appearances, he also has vast experience to share with the group - a role we know he embraces."

O'Brien began his career at Celtic and later had spells at Motherwell, Barnsley, Coventry, Ross County, Shrewsbury and Bradford before joining Notts in January 2019.

News of his contract comes after Notts forward Ruben Rodrigues turned down a new deal to remain at Meadow Lane, instead joining League One side Oxford earlier on Tuesday.