Taylor Charters: Carlisle United play-off hero signs new two-year deal
Carlisle United's play-off penalty hero Taylor Charters has signed a new two-year deal to run until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 21-year-old midfielder netted the crucial spot-kick during the League Two final shoot-out against Stockport to send the Cumbrians into the third tier.
It was his 57th appearance for Carlisle, having also spent time on loan at Gateshead.
Whitehaven-born Charters scored one goal in 19 games this past season.