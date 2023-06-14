Dr Ian Mitchell played at a competitive level for Hereford and Merthyr

The tales of quiz nights, table tennis tournaments and forfeits on French summer nights have almost become part of Welsh football folklore.

The lads' holiday off the pitch at Euro 2016 that helped create the boy's own stuff on it.

All done by design - on a blueprint borrowed by England.

"Makes me sound like head of entertainment rather than head of psychology, doesn't it," laughs Dr Ian Mitchell, now back from his time in Gareth Southgate's set-up where a few similarities in a national side smiling through pressure was hard not to notice.

Of course, it is an understatement to say there is more to the 51-year-old's role as the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) head of performance psychology than conjuring up extra-curricular activities, even if it is an example of the subtle science that Robert Page hopes can reap rewards with this new generation aiming for their own Euro memories.

"There's a duty to support the mental demands of the game, just as we would support the physical demands, or the technical and tactical demands," says Mitchell as Wales prepare for their first game since his return.

That starts with the home Euro 2024 qualifier against Armenia in Cardiff on Friday, 16 June.

"You listen to someone like (former New Zealand All Blacks great) Dan Carter talking about competing at the highest level and that's a competitive disadvantage if you're not tapping into this work," he said.

"It seems crazy the game doesn't always afford the opportunities to implement that when it comes to preparation and recovery."

Or, as he adds and then apologises for the pun, "a no-brainer".

It doesn't mean Aaron Ramsey will suddenly start making appointments for check-ins on a couch, or team meetings weighed down with textbook talk.

Mitchell speaks the language of the game he knows. A former schoolboy footballer with Chelsea, who also had spells with Hereford United and Merthyr, saw him switch to academia, his method mirrors his belief of the mental preparation being a natural part of the build-up to games.

It's why you will see him in a tracksuit on the training field rather than shut away in an office. He is part of the team, catching quick conversations whenever needed.

England's Jordan Pickford spoke of the importance of Mitchell's role in that informal support after a session on breathing techniques for the Three Lions side seeking to process the emotional high of beating Germany at Euro 2020.

And then there is creating the right environment, be it messages through the camp about the upcoming game, or the right type of downtime.

"It's nudge psychology if you want to call it that, just something to take away the emphasis of winning as much as possible," says Mitchell, who also worked alongside Garry Monk during Swansea City's time in the Premier League.

"We're all there to win, I get that, but as soon as you start talking about outcomes, then pressure comes.

"When you need to rest and recover, you need them to rest and recover, not being overloaded with any noise outside the camp worrying about the next game.

"So the quizzes, the challenges, might seem small, simple things, but they are really effective.

"And when you have fun, you take away fear and that's when you have people performing at the highest level."

'It's about what we represent'

Mitchell is uncomfortable taking credit, even if players from that time speak highly of his influence, adding that it all stems from the manager wanting to embrace the psychological side of the sport.

Nevertheless, Southgate, having seen the success Wales had enjoyed, spoke to former Crystal Palace teammate Coleman about bringing the former Cardiff Met lecturer on board in 2018 as part of his attempt to stop players feeling so weighed down by the England shirt.

Praising the work of Southgate, Mitchell says he saw similarities in the result of connecting with supporters as the FAW have achieved over the past decade.

"When you talk about identity it's about who we are and what we represent, and you see it in our behaviours, our language, the stories we tell," he added.

"We had it with Wales, starting with Gary Speed, then with Chris, making sure we are not doing something different to what the public believe in and value in. A societal mirror.

"It's exactly what Wales did and I believe I saw it with England too."

The influencers at Page's disposal

And it's a connection, Mitchell says, Wales still have via Page.

Despite the difficulties of a World Cup that ended in a under-performing group stage exit, and then the exits of senior players such as Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and, of course, Gareth Bale, Mitchell says the hope for further success remains.

It was part of a post-Qatar review that saw Mitchell take up his role having left the English FA after five years in March, working closely with Page, but also with Gemma Grainger and other areas of the association - a far wider remit than his previous involvement.

Still, it is a different Wales camp that Mitchell has joined to the one he left and was geared to breaking down the barriers of qualification.

"Now it's a case of believing we should get there and then make an impact when we do get there," he says.

"There was a lot of disappointment after the World Cup; there had been a big build-up having not been there for so many years and I can't help but think that might have overshadowed the actual performances when they were out there.

"But the good thing about it is, there've been some key learnings taken from that the whole experience, and I know they've done a brilliant job in getting views and opinions and now want to make it right.

"There's been a transition with both staff and players, but it doesn't mean it's the end of the story - it's the end of those that have left, but this story will continue and it's an exciting time.

"So more than anything it's about expectation. The expectation is to qualify and it's nothing to be fearful of because they've done it before.

"They understand what needs to be done and Rob definitely knows."