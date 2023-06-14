Last updated on .From the section England

Morgan Gibbs-White and Emile Smith Rowe are set for key roles with the young England team

England have included Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in their Under-21 European Championship squad.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott feature as England chase the title for the first time since 1984.

Noni Madueke, who has made 12 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, is also in Lee Carsley's squad.

However, Manchester City defender, Rico Lewis, 18, is absent.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer is the only out-and-out striker, with Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster ruled out by injury.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is no longer available for selection, having committed to playing for the United States.

The tournament is being held in Georgia and Romania, starting on 21 June.

The final will be held at Georgia's Batumi Stadium on 8 July.

England's campaign will get under way against the Czech Republic in Georgia on 22 June.

England Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Brom), Carl Rushworth (Brighton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Ben Johnson (West Ham), Luke Thomas (Leicester)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

Forwards: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)