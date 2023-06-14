Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Marijan Cabraja spent one season at Easter Road

Hibernian have sold left-back Marijan Cabraja to Croatian top-flight club Rijeka for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old had joined the Scottish Premiership club last summer after leaving Dinamo Zagreb.

But he found himself behind veteran Lewis Stevenson in the Easter Road pecking order.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told his club website: "This transfer works well for both of us and allows Marijan to compete back in his homeland."

Hibs negotiated a sell-on clause as they cut short Cabraja's contract by two years after he made 26 appearances for the Edinburgh side, 19 of them starts.

He joins a club who finished fourth in their domestic league and, like Hibs, will compete in next season's Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.