Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Joao Pedro was one of the standout performers in the Championship with Watford this season

Brighton have completed the club record signing of Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hornets in 2020, moves to the Premier League club for a fee of just under £30m.

Brighton agreed a deal on 5 May and Pedro was able to complete his switch once the summer transfer window opened.

"Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

"He's a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well."

Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after a sixth-place league finish for Roberto De Zerbi's side secured a Europa League spot.

Former Fluminense player Pedro scored 24 goals in 109 appearances for Championship side Watford, including 11 goals in 35 games this season.

The Seagulls are also said to be close to agreeing a deal for Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page..