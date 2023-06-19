Alex Morris took charge of 24 games at Crewe from being appointed in April to stepping aside in November 2022

Former Crewe Alexandra manager Alex Morris has left the League Two club after 28 years of service.

He now looks set to join Alex Neil's backroom team at Stoke City.

Morris, 40, who first joined Crewe as an 11-year-old in 1995, first worked with Neil when he was assistant to then Alex manager David Artell in 2021.

Neil joined Crewe on a short-term basis between being sacked by Preston in March 2021 and his next managerial post at Sunderland in February 2022.

After progressing through the ranks to become part of the first-team squad under Dario Gradi, Morris's career was ended by injury in 2006.

He then became part of the Academy staff at Crewe, working his way up to join Artell's backroom team.

He then took over at the Alex after Artell's sacking in April 2022, initially as interim boss, before being confirmed in the role. But, after just 24 games in charge, he stepped aside last November to allow his number two Lee Bell to take over.

In a club statement, Crewe said: "Though it is naturally disappointing to lose a coach and person of Alex's calibre, we are proud of all he has achieved. Alex's journey once again reflects the success of our unique pathway for players and coaches to progress."

