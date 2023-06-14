Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Milner made 332 appearances for Liverpool

James Milner will join Brighton on a one-year contract when the midfielder's Liverpool deal expires at the end of June.

The 37-year-old won six major honours including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League during his eight years at Anfield.

Brighton also completed the club record signing of Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford earlier on Wednesday.

"I'm very glad to welcome James to Brighton," said coach Roberto De Zerbi.

"He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level."

The Seagulls will play in Europe for the first time next season after a sixth-placed league finish secured a Europa League spot.

Brighton see Milner's experience as being potentially invaluable in their attempt to cement another finish in the top 10 of the Premier League after two superb seasons.

Technical director David Weir said: "His experience speaks for itself with the amount of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout a decorated career.

"These games include European competition, which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe."

Milner joined Liverpool in 2015, when the Reds were managed by Brendan Rodgers, and went on to help the club win their first Premier League title in 2020.

After beginning his career at Leeds United, he went on to play for Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

During his five years at City he helped the club land their first top-flight title for 44 years, in addition to winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

Milner has made the third most appearances in Premier League history, with 619 in all, behind only Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632).

He also won 61 caps for England, representing his country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.