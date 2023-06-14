Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Harvey Davies has been on Liverpool's books since under-nine level

Crewe Alexandra have signed teenage goalkeeper Harvey Davies from Premier League giants Liverpool on loan.

The 19-year-old England Under-20 international has signed a season-long deal with the League Two club.

Davies, 6ft 3in (1.90m), was on the bench for Liverpool's first two Champions League fixtures last season.

He will link up with his new Crewe team-mates when Lee Bell's side return to training on 26 June, with the new season commencing on 5 August.

The Alex finished 13th in League Two in 2022-23, 17 points off a play-off place.