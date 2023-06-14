Netherlands v Croatia

NetherlandsNetherlands19:45CroatiaCroatia
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|3
|11
|2
|Portugal
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|3
|8
|10
|3
|Switzerland
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|9
|4
|Czech Rep
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|6
|8
|16
|2
|Belgium
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|3
|10
|3
|Poland
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|12
|-6
|7
|4
|Wales
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scotland
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|6
|13
|2
|Ukraine
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|4
|6
|11
|3
|R. of Ireland
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|7
|4
|Armenia
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|17
|-13
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Israel
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|8
|2
|Iceland
|4
|0
|4
|0
|6
|6
|0
|4
|3
|Albania
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|4
|Football Union of Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|6
|4
|1
|1
|18
|5
|13
|13
|2
|Luxembourg
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|11
|3
|Faroe Islands
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|4
|Lithuania
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|14
|-12
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Greece
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|2
|8
|15
|2
|Kosovo
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|8
|3
|9
|3
|Northern Ireland
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kazakhstan
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|13
|2
|Azerbaijan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|4
|3
|10
|3
|Slovakia
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|7
|4
|Belarus
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|16
|3
|13
|16
|2
|Bulgaria
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|8
|2
|9
|3
|North Macedonia
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|7
|4
|Gibraltar
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|18
|-15
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Latvia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|2
|Moldova
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|13
|3
|Andorra
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|4
|Liechtenstein
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|11
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Estonia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|12
|2
|Malta
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|San Marino
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|-9
|0