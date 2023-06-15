The Republic of Ireland pushed France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier but fell to defeat in Dublin

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group B: Greece v Republic of Ireland Venue: Agia Sophia Stadium, Athens Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Greece manager Gus Poyet says Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier with the Republic of Ireland in Athens is "must-win for both of us".

Republic manager Stephen Kenny disagreed and said the game was important but he doesn't think "anything is decided so early".

Both sides will be aiming to push the inconsistent Netherlands for second position in Group B.

Greece beat Gibraltar in their opening game while the Irish lost to France.

World Cup finalists France are heavy favourites to top the group and have maximum points from two matches, while the Netherlands have three points from two games.

Poyet admits that the head-to-head games with the Republic will be crucial if one of the teams are to put pressure on the Dutch for second place.

"The reality for both of us is if we don't win tomorrow it's going to be very difficult to be able to finish second," the former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder added.

"That brings a special situation for the game so early in the group unless you go and beat France and Holland. But realistically for both national teams, this is a very important game."

No matter what happens in qualifying, Greece have the safety net of a place the play-offs after topping their Nations League group and Poyet says the "back-up" should allow his players to play with more freedom.

"Not to put pressure on Ireland myself, I will say that we have a back-up," he added.

"We have the possibility of another way, and that will give us the freedom to play a little more, to get forward and win the game but there is no drama if we lose the game because we have the other opportunity.

"Sometimes when you play with the points - 'We might win this game, we might draw here' - but where we are now, we can play every game to win.

"If we qualify it would be an incredible achievement, and if not we prepare better for the play-off game in March."

'Nothing will be easy'

Gus Poyet's Greece beat Gibraltar in their opening game

Kenny's side pushed France in their opening qualifier in Dublin but fell to defeat thanks to Benjamin Pavard's wonder goal and a last-gasp save by Mike Maignan to deny Nathan Collins a famous equaliser.

After an encouraging performance, Kenny says "nothing will be easy" as he looks to upset the odds in Group B.

"We are looking for that historic away win, that's our objective, that's what we want," Kenny added.

"Greece have a very good home record, they have been in good form over the past year - we respect that.

"Nothing will be easy, we will have to fight for everything and it's only the second game of the group, so I don't think anything is decided so early, but it is certainly going to be an important game for both teams."

"We have learned so much about the team over the last year and you can see the team improving, but this is a stern test.

"Greece are a really good team, they are at home, and it will be a brilliant atmosphere, I'm sure, and it is one that we want the players to rise to and put in a big performance."