Match ends, Gibraltar 0, France 3.
Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe scored as France beat Gibraltar to make it three wins from three in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Giroud headed in early on from Kingsley Coman's cross for his 54th France goal.
Mbappe doubled their lead with a penalty following a handball - and his cross was deflected in by Aymen Mouelhi for an own goal.
Aurelien Tchouameni and Antoine Griezmann hit the woodwork for Les Bleus in the Algarve.
Congo-born goalkeeper Brice Samba had a straightforward international debut for France and did not need to make a save.
Line-ups
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 10Lopes
- 12Olivero
- 20Britto
- 7CasciaroSubstituted forDe Barrat 60'minutes
- 8PozoSubstituted forChipolinaat 84'minutes
- 11HartmanSubstituted forAnnesleyat 60'minutes
- 17RonanSubstituted forWisemanat 71'minutes
- 9El HmidiSubstituted forMouelhiat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Banda
- 2Jolley
- 3Chipolina
- 5Annesley
- 6Wiseman
- 13Hankins
- 15Ballantine
- 16Mouelhi
- 18Hernandez
- 19De Barr
- 21Coombes
- 22Peacock
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Samba
- 2Pavard
- 17Fofana
- 13KonatéSubstituted forDisasiat 84'minutes
- 22Hernández
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forNkunkuat 66'minutes
- 8Tchouaméni
- 21CamavingaSubstituted forFofanaat 79'minutes
- 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 66'minutes
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 3Disasi
- 4Upamecano
- 5Koundé
- 6Fofana
- 11Dembélé
- 12Kolo Muani
- 14Kamara
- 15Thuram
- 16Maignan
- 18Nkunku
- 19Veretout
- 23Aréola
- Referee:
- Yevhen Aranovskyy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away31
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gibraltar 0, France 3.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Post update
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Christopher Nkunku.
Post update
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Post update
Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (France).
Post update
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Axel Disasi (France) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Joseph Chipolina.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Youssouf Fofana.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (France) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Axel Disasi replaces Ibrahima Konaté.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Joseph Chipolina replaces Nicholas Pozo.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (France).
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.