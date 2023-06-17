Match ends, Belgium 1, Austria 1.
Romelu Lukaku scored a second-half equaliser as Belgium salvaged a draw against Austria in Euro 2024 qualifying in Brussels.
The Chelsea forward received the ball with his back to goal before turning and evading the Austrian defence to fire past Alexander Schlager.
Michael Gregoritsch had given Austria the lead as his first-time effort was deflected past Thibaut Courtois.
The visitors remain top of Group F, while Belgium stay second.
Lukaku's goal was one of two attempts on targets by the hosts, who were without Kevin de Bruyne after he suffered a hamstring injury during Manchester City's victory in the Champions League final.
Belgium travel to Estonia in their next game on Tuesday (19:45 BST), while Austria host Sweden at the same time.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Courtois
- 4Faes
- 6DendonckerSubstituted forAl Dakhilat 84'minutes
- 3Theate
- 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 69'minutes
- 21Castagne
- 8Tielemans
- 18MangalaSubstituted forVranckxat 76'minutes
- 7DokuSubstituted forTrésorat 84'minutes
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forOpendaat 76'minutes
- 10LukakuBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Bornauw
- 5Vranckx
- 9Openda
- 12Bodart
- 13Sels
- 14Trésor
- 15Deman
- 17Al Dakhil
- 19Bakayoko
- 20Vanaken
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Batshuayi
Austria
Formation 4-4-2
- 12SchlagerBooked at 90mins
- 5PoschBooked at 53mins
- 15Lienhart
- 8Alaba
- 2WöberBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMweneat 45'minutes
- 19Baumgartner
- 6Seiwald
- 4SchlagerBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLjubicicat 87'minutes
- 21WimmerSubstituted forKainzat 60'minutes
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forSabitzerat 60'minutes
- 11GregoritschSubstituted forOnisiwoat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hedl
- 3Danso
- 9Sarkaria
- 10Sabitzer
- 13Bachmann
- 14Ljubicic
- 16Mwene
- 17Kainz
- 18Onisiwo
- 20Schnegg
- 22Adamu
- 23Daniliuc
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Austria 1.
Attempt blocked. Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aster Vranckx.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Johan Bakayoko following a corner.
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Aster Vranckx (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Onisiwo (Austria).
Offside, Belgium. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Alexander Schlager (Austria) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mike Trésor.
Attempt blocked. Aster Vranckx (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mike Trésor.
Foul by Mike Trésor (Belgium).
Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Austria. Dejan Ljubicic replaces Xaver Schlager.
Substitution, Austria. Karim Onisiwo replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
Substitution, Belgium. Mike Trésor replaces Jérémy Doku.
Substitution, Belgium. Ameen Al Dakhil replaces Leander Dendoncker.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johan Bakayoko with a cross.