Romelu Lukaku scored a second-half equaliser as Belgium salvaged a draw against Austria in Euro 2024 qualifying in Brussels.

The Chelsea forward received the ball with his back to goal before turning and evading the Austrian defence to fire past Alexander Schlager.

Michael Gregoritsch had given Austria the lead as his first-time effort was deflected past Thibaut Courtois.

The visitors remain top of Group F, while Belgium stay second.

Lukaku's goal was one of two attempts on targets by the hosts, who were without Kevin de Bruyne after he suffered a hamstring injury during Manchester City's victory in the Champions League final.

Belgium travel to Estonia in their next game on Tuesday (19:45 BST), while Austria host Sweden at the same time.