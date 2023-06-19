Last updated on .From the section International

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston came off the bench to break the deadlock with his first international goal

The Republic of Ireland's patience paid off as they beat Gibraltar in Dublin to get off the mark in Euro 2024 qualifying.

After being held in the first half, substitute Mikey Johnston broke the deadlock seven minutes after the break with his first international goal.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson ensured the success with a well-taken header just before the hour mark.

Substitute Adam Idah also scored his first Republic goal with a late third.

The result leaves the Irish on three points from three games.

While they were always expected to beat a team ranked 201st in the world, the victory still provides a platform before a daunting and crucial September double-header when they will travel to France before hosting the Netherlands.

It may have lacked the emphatic nature of the 7-0 win over Gibraltar in 2014, but Republic boss Stephen Kenny will have been pleased to see Celtic winger Johnston get off the mark and 18-year-old Ferguson score his first competitive goal.

It was also a big night for James McClean, who became just the seventh player to reach 100 caps for his country, after Robbie Keane, Shay Given, John O'Shea, Kevin Kilbane, Steve Staunton and Damien Duff.

McClean, who captained the side, spurned a golden chance to mark his century with a goal when his effort from close range was blocked by Gibraltar defender Louie Annesley

But he did assist goals for Ferguson and Idah.

Irish make pressure count after early frustration

The Republic came into Monday's match at the Aviva Stadium needing to ease the pressure on Kenny after Friday night's dispiriting defeat in Greece, but were shut out by a deep-lying Gibraltar unit during a low-key first half.

Kenny's team showed five changes from the sub-par performance in Athens and they started brightly as Jamie McGrath forced a save from Gibraltar keeper Coleing after just 25 seconds.

With the visitors non-existent as an attacking force, the onus was on the hosts to create chances.

But when Michael Obafemi narrowly failed to get a touch on a Jason Knight cross and Ferguson headed McClean's cross over, the Republic's frustration grew.

James McClean notched two assists - and missed a golden chance to score - on his 100th Republic cap

While Gibraltar had lost all 41 matches in World Cup and European Championship qualifying prior to Monday, the Republic needed help from the bench as Johnston came on to turn discontent to relief when he pounced on a deflected Will Smallbone free-kick to slot home from close range.

Then Ferguson, who has established himself as Kenny's first-choice striker after an impressive season with Brighton, rose to meet McClean's cross and give the hosts a two-goal cushion.

With Gibraltar tiring, the Republic created a string of chances, none more gilt-edged than McClean's, with the Wigan player cracking a wry smile after being thwarted. From the resulting corner, Jamie McGrath headed McClean's delivery against the crossbar.

But the Republic matched Greece and France's three-goal haul against Gibraltar when Idah claimed his first international goal, heading in a McClean cross to wrap a comfortable win in stoppage time.

It was a case of job done for the Republic, who quickly eased their pain of Athens, but much sterner tests lie ahead in September with matches against two giants of European football that may prove decisive in the quest to reach a first tournament under Kenny.