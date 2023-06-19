Match ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Gibraltar 0.
The Republic of Ireland's patience paid off as they beat Gibraltar in Dublin to get off the mark in Euro 2024 qualifying.
After being held in the first half, substitute Mikey Johnston broke the deadlock seven minutes after the break with his first international goal.
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson ensured the success with a well-taken header just before the hour mark.
Substitute Adam Idah also scored his first Republic goal with a late third.
The result leaves the Irish on three points from three games.
While they were always expected to beat a team ranked 201st in the world, the victory still provides a platform before a daunting and crucial September double-header when they will travel to France before hosting the Netherlands.
It may have lacked the emphatic nature of the 7-0 win over Gibraltar in 2014, but Republic boss Stephen Kenny will have been pleased to see Celtic winger Johnston get off the mark and 18-year-old Ferguson score his first competitive goal.
It was also a big night for James McClean, who became just the seventh player to reach 100 caps for his country, after Robbie Keane, Shay Given, John O'Shea, Kevin Kilbane, Steve Staunton and Damien Duff.
McClean, who captained the side, spurned a golden chance to mark his century with a goal when his effort from close range was blocked by Gibraltar defender Louie Annesley
But he did assist goals for Ferguson and Idah.
Irish make pressure count after early frustration
The Republic came into Monday's match at the Aviva Stadium needing to ease the pressure on Kenny after Friday night's dispiriting defeat in Greece, but were shut out by a deep-lying Gibraltar unit during a low-key first half.
Kenny's team showed five changes from the sub-par performance in Athens and they started brightly as Jamie McGrath forced a save from Gibraltar keeper Coleing after just 25 seconds.
With the visitors non-existent as an attacking force, the onus was on the hosts to create chances.
But when Michael Obafemi narrowly failed to get a touch on a Jason Knight cross and Ferguson headed McClean's cross over, the Republic's frustration grew.
While Gibraltar had lost all 41 matches in World Cup and European Championship qualifying prior to Monday, the Republic needed help from the bench as Johnston came on to turn discontent to relief when he pounced on a deflected Will Smallbone free-kick to slot home from close range.
Then Ferguson, who has established himself as Kenny's first-choice striker after an impressive season with Brighton, rose to meet McClean's cross and give the hosts a two-goal cushion.
With Gibraltar tiring, the Republic created a string of chances, none more gilt-edged than McClean's, with the Wigan player cracking a wry smile after being thwarted. From the resulting corner, Jamie McGrath headed McClean's delivery against the crossbar.
But the Republic matched Greece and France's three-goal haul against Gibraltar when Idah claimed his first international goal, heading in a McClean cross to wrap a comfortable win in stoppage time.
It was a case of job done for the Republic, who quickly eased their pain of Athens, but much sterner tests lie ahead in September with matches against two giants of European football that may prove decisive in the quest to reach a first tournament under Kenny.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Bazunu
- 5Egan
- 4O'Shea
- 12CollinsSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
- 6Cullen
- 17KnightSubstituted forHendrickat 85'minutes
- 21SmallboneSubstituted forBrowneat 72'minutes
- 18McGrath
- 11McClean
- 7FergusonSubstituted forIdahat 84'minutes
- 9ObafemiSubstituted forParrottat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sykes
- 3O'Dowda
- 8Browne
- 10Idah
- 13Hendrick
- 14Molumby
- 15Parrott
- 16Kelleher
- 19Johnston
- 20Lenihan
- 22Scales
- 23Travers
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 4SergeantBooked at 36minsSubstituted forWisemanat 45'minutes
- 14ChipolinaSubstituted forMouelhiat 43'minutes
- 10Lopes
- 5Annesley
- 12Olivero
- 17Ronan
- 7PozoSubstituted forJolleyat 68'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11Hartman
- 20BrittoSubstituted forBallantineat 73'minutes
- 9El HmidiSubstituted forDe Barrat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Banda
- 2Jolley
- 3Chipolina
- 6Wiseman
- 8Badr
- 13Hankins
- 15Ballantine
- 16Mouelhi
- 18Hernandez
- 19De Barr
- 21Coombes
- 22Peacock
- Referee:
- Marian Barbu
- Attendance:
- 42,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home32
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Gibraltar 0.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland 3, Gibraltar 0. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
Post update
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).
Post update
Bernardo Lopes (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Egan.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jeff Hendrick replaces Jason Knight.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah replaces Evan Ferguson.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mikey Johnston with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Browne with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jayce Olivero.
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Cullen.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Louie Annesley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Cullen.
I’m glad that our team is slowly maturing and not getting thrashed unlike some bigger nations. After all, our population is currently 42,000.
I thought our goalie was quite outstanding. He’s very quick considering his size.
Couldn’t do much regarding the goals though.
Regards from a Gibraltarian football supporter.
They made hard work of it.