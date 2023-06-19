Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group B
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland3GibraltarGibraltar0

Euro 2024 qualifier: Republic of Ireland beat Gibraltar to earn first win of campaign

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section International

Mikey Johnston celebrates breaking the deadlock
Celtic winger Mikey Johnston came off the bench to break the deadlock with his first international goal

The Republic of Ireland's patience paid off as they beat Gibraltar in Dublin to get off the mark in Euro 2024 qualifying.

After being held in the first half, substitute Mikey Johnston broke the deadlock seven minutes after the break with his first international goal.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson ensured the success with a well-taken header just before the hour mark.

Substitute Adam Idah also scored his first Republic goal with a late third.

The result leaves the Irish on three points from three games.

While they were always expected to beat a team ranked 201st in the world, the victory still provides a platform before a daunting and crucial September double-header when they will travel to France before hosting the Netherlands.

It may have lacked the emphatic nature of the 7-0 win over Gibraltar in 2014, but Republic boss Stephen Kenny will have been pleased to see Celtic winger Johnston get off the mark and 18-year-old Ferguson score his first competitive goal.

It was also a big night for James McClean, who became just the seventh player to reach 100 caps for his country, after Robbie Keane, Shay Given, John O'Shea, Kevin Kilbane, Steve Staunton and Damien Duff.

McClean, who captained the side, spurned a golden chance to mark his century with a goal when his effort from close range was blocked by Gibraltar defender Louie Annesley

But he did assist goals for Ferguson and Idah.

Irish make pressure count after early frustration

The Republic came into Monday's match at the Aviva Stadium needing to ease the pressure on Kenny after Friday night's dispiriting defeat in Greece, but were shut out by a deep-lying Gibraltar unit during a low-key first half.

Kenny's team showed five changes from the sub-par performance in Athens and they started brightly as Jamie McGrath forced a save from Gibraltar keeper Coleing after just 25 seconds.

With the visitors non-existent as an attacking force, the onus was on the hosts to create chances.

But when Michael Obafemi narrowly failed to get a touch on a Jason Knight cross and Ferguson headed McClean's cross over, the Republic's frustration grew.

James McClean is given a guard of honour by his team-mates
James McClean notched two assists - and missed a golden chance to score - on his 100th Republic cap

While Gibraltar had lost all 41 matches in World Cup and European Championship qualifying prior to Monday, the Republic needed help from the bench as Johnston came on to turn discontent to relief when he pounced on a deflected Will Smallbone free-kick to slot home from close range.

Then Ferguson, who has established himself as Kenny's first-choice striker after an impressive season with Brighton, rose to meet McClean's cross and give the hosts a two-goal cushion.

With Gibraltar tiring, the Republic created a string of chances, none more gilt-edged than McClean's, with the Wigan player cracking a wry smile after being thwarted. From the resulting corner, Jamie McGrath headed McClean's delivery against the crossbar.

But the Republic matched Greece and France's three-goal haul against Gibraltar when Idah claimed his first international goal, heading in a McClean cross to wrap a comfortable win in stoppage time.

It was a case of job done for the Republic, who quickly eased their pain of Athens, but much sterner tests lie ahead in September with matches against two giants of European football that may prove decisive in the quest to reach a first tournament under Kenny.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 5Egan
  • 4O'Shea
  • 12CollinsSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
  • 6Cullen
  • 17KnightSubstituted forHendrickat 85'minutes
  • 21SmallboneSubstituted forBrowneat 72'minutes
  • 18McGrath
  • 11McClean
  • 7FergusonSubstituted forIdahat 84'minutes
  • 9ObafemiSubstituted forParrottat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sykes
  • 3O'Dowda
  • 8Browne
  • 10Idah
  • 13Hendrick
  • 14Molumby
  • 15Parrott
  • 16Kelleher
  • 19Johnston
  • 20Lenihan
  • 22Scales
  • 23Travers

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4SergeantBooked at 36minsSubstituted forWisemanat 45'minutes
  • 14ChipolinaSubstituted forMouelhiat 43'minutes
  • 10Lopes
  • 5Annesley
  • 12Olivero
  • 17Ronan
  • 7PozoSubstituted forJolleyat 68'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 11Hartman
  • 20BrittoSubstituted forBallantineat 73'minutes
  • 9El HmidiSubstituted forDe Barrat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Banda
  • 2Jolley
  • 3Chipolina
  • 6Wiseman
  • 8Badr
  • 13Hankins
  • 15Ballantine
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 18Hernandez
  • 19De Barr
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Peacock
Referee:
Marian Barbu
Attendance:
42,156

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of IrelandAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home32
Away2
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Gibraltar 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Gibraltar 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland 3, Gibraltar 0. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

  5. Post update

    Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).

  7. Post update

    Bernardo Lopes (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Egan.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jeff Hendrick replaces Jason Knight.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah replaces Evan Ferguson.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mikey Johnston with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Browne with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jayce Olivero.

  17. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Republic of Ireland) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James McClean (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Louie Annesley.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

  • Comment posted by Fidelio, at 21:58 19 Jun

    A deserved win but not a very impressive performance.
    I’m glad that our team is slowly maturing and not getting thrashed unlike some bigger nations. After all, our population is currently 42,000.
    I thought our goalie was quite outstanding. He’s very quick considering his size.
    Couldn’t do much regarding the goals though.

    Regards from a Gibraltarian football supporter.

    • Reply posted by FACOMINGHOME, at 22:02 19 Jun

      FACOMINGHOME replied:
      Thought defensively Gibralta were outstanding soaking up the pressure as an Irishman really could see this as a night for disaster As you say the goalie was brilliant.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, at 21:54 19 Jun

    For an hour Gibraltar were solid as a rock.

    • Reply posted by Alexis Texas, at 22:06 19 Jun

      Alexis Texas replied:
      They certainly weren’t monkeying about. Fair play Gibraltar

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, at 22:00 19 Jun

    Nice to see Mickey Johnston get his first international goal.

    • Reply posted by FACOMINGHOME, at 22:03 19 Jun

      FACOMINGHOME replied:
      Thought he added so much to the team in the second half

  • Comment posted by Walls, at 21:58 19 Jun

    Well done James on you 100th cap from all Wigan fans.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, at 22:19 19 Jun

      ok great and replied:
      Good to see Ireland beat their Peers!

  • Comment posted by gerrupoutadat, at 22:18 19 Jun

    Realistically Ireland were always in a battle for 3rd place with the Greeks..if they do that, it's satisfactory

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 11:13

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Oh dear, at 21:53 19 Jun

    Well done Ireland and well done Adam Idah, we need a few more goals from you mate cos Teemu's gone now mate, big shoes to fill.

  • Comment posted by Retro Dave, at 21:49 19 Jun

    Well done Ireland

    • Reply posted by David Evertonian, today at 16:50

      David Evertonian replied:
      Well done, you are joking any Div 1 team would beat them

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, at 22:25 19 Jun

    Kenny out.

    • Reply posted by Meatballz , at 22:42 19 Jun

      Meatballz replied:
      Indeed he's shyte

  • Comment posted by Collie21, at 22:07 19 Jun

    France only beat them by the same score line. Way too many missed shots and a poor return from the number on target. It’s not like he’s a world class goalie. This Irish team needs a kick in the rear end , … way too inconsistent

  • Comment posted by FACOMINGHOME, at 22:00 19 Jun

    They made hard work of it especially the first half but thankfully they got the result Ferguson looks a star in the making but dont know if Kenny will get the time to develop this squad

    • Reply posted by Yoshimi, today at 02:39

      Yoshimi replied:
      He's had enough time. He's useless

  • Comment posted by taggartflood, at 22:18 19 Jun

    Underwhelming but a win is a win is a win . Does the Vatican have a soccer team .Their population is 1,000 approx . Faroes Islands have 52,000 . Liechtenstein 39,000 . How small can you go before they say you can't play ?

    • Reply posted by Banned 17 Times, at 22:25 19 Jun

      Banned 17 Times replied:
      What’s soccer! Go fark yourself

  • Comment posted by Adrian, at 21:48 19 Jun

    79% possession, 32 shots.

    They made hard work of it.

    • Reply posted by Travaller, at 23:15 19 Jun

      Travaller replied:
      It was not as easy as the rankings would suggest, but it is good enough to keep hopes alive.

  • Comment posted by OTLEYWHITE1987, today at 10:44

    Ok good result but thats it, still can not hide the problem that under investment in grass roots in the 00's has left Kenny with a bottom 1/2 championship team at best. England missed out on the euros and then restructured their whole grassroots and even though it pains me to say it, they are been rewarded now. Money talks and when you have suits taking the money out of the game it will never work

  • Comment posted by Tom Conway, at 21:49 19 Jun

    Stay of execution for Kenny. Congratulations to McClean on reaching the 100 caps though 👏

    • Reply posted by David Evertonian, today at 16:54

      David Evertonian replied:
      Congratulations!! For winning 100 Mickley mouse caps
      Ar best a Div 1 player

  • Comment posted by Irishwololo, today at 09:09

    Doesn't change the fact that Kenny is out of his depth. Get rid of him and bring in someone who actually knows what he is doing.

    • Reply posted by Daventry pirate , today at 10:52

      Daventry pirate replied:
      Who would you suggest?

  • Comment posted by taggartflood, at 22:19 19 Jun

    We 're in it until the large lady sings

    • Reply posted by Banned 17 Times, at 22:24 19 Jun

      Banned 17 Times replied:
      You’re in it until a French hand decides

  • Comment posted by opinionated123, at 23:27 19 Jun

    32 shots! WOW 😳😳😳💯👏

    • Reply posted by Rab, at 23:35 19 Jun

      Rab replied:
      Netherlands had 52 against them and still only scored 3😂

  • Comment posted by Italia 90, at 21:59 19 Jun

    The win is great but it’s only Gibraltar and unfortunately this win means Kenny won’t be given the boot

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 08:17

    Mickey Mouse. They should do as the right & join the northern Irish lads to try and put together a decent team!

    • Reply posted by mozzer1990, today at 09:08

      mozzer1990 replied:
      You're not Irish are you?

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, at 22:16 19 Jun

    Unless it is a mathematical certainty Ireland cannot qualify then we are still in it until then.