European Championship - Qualifying Group J
IcelandIceland0PortugalPortugal1

Iceland 0-1 Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores winner on historic 200th Portugal cap

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments28

Cristano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo was given a Guinness World Records certificate for his achievements before kick-off

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-minute winner on his historic night as he became the first men's player to win 200 international caps in their Euro 2024 qualifying win over Iceland.

The 38-year-old turned home Goncalo Inacio's header from close range.

The goal was initially ruled out for an Inacio offside but was awarded by the video assistant referee.

That was Ronaldo's 123rd international goal, extending his world record.

Al-Nassr's Ronaldo broke Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa's 196-cap record in March - and was given a certificate by Guinness World Records before kick-off to mark this latest landmark.

Ronaldo is in his 20th year of playing for Portugal, having made his international debut in 2003, and is still a regular in the team despite leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d'Or five times.

His fifth goal of Euro 2024 qualifying helped take Portugal on to four wins from four games.

Iceland, who have only won once, had Willum Willumsson sent off for two bookings with 10 minutes to go.

Most capped men's footballers

Line-ups

Iceland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rúnarsson
  • 3Lunddal FridrikssonSubstituted forSampstedat 79'minutes
  • 4Pálsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 23Magnússon
  • 15WillumssonBooked at 80mins
  • 21TraustasonSubstituted forBergmann Jóhannessonat 75'minutes
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9ThorsteinssonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forHaraldssonat 79'minutes
  • 10GudmundssonBooked at 45mins
  • 11FinnbogasonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMagnússonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sampsted
  • 6Bergmann Jóhannesson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 12Valdimarsson
  • 13Ólafsson
  • 14Grétarsson
  • 16Magnússon
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 18Haraldsson
  • 19Ellertsson
  • 20Helgason
  • 22Hlynsson

Portugal

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22Diogo Costa
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 3Pepe
  • 13DaniloSubstituted forOtávioat 84'minutes
  • 2DalotBooked at 27mins
  • 18NevesSubstituted forInácioat 67'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forVitinhaat 84'minutes
  • 20CanceloSubstituted forGuerreiroat 67'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJotaat 90+3'minutes
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 6Inácio
  • 9Ricardo Horta
  • 11João Félix
  • 12
  • 14António Silva
  • 15Otávio
  • 16Renato Sanches
  • 19Gomes
  • 21Jota
  • 23Vitinha
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Iceland 0, Portugal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Iceland 0, Portugal 1.

  3. Post update

    Vitinha (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Victor Pálsson.

  6. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Iceland. Sævar Magnússon tries a through ball, but Albert Gudmundsson is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).

  10. Post update

    Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces Bernardo Silva.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Iceland 0-1 Portugal (Gonçalo Inácio).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Iceland 0, Portugal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Inácio with a headed pass following a corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Danilo Pereira.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Vitinha replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  19. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:14

    Seriously Ronaldo needs to retire

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 22:13

    Fantastic achievement from one of sports greatest role models.

  • Comment posted by James , today at 22:11

    More brainwshing nonsense, hasn't played for them for years,has never been captain, and Portugal lost 1-0 because they are an assigned losing team...that's how sport works for all thebrain dead zombies buying this rubbish...

  • Comment posted by ismail , today at 22:10

    Best player ever CR7

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 22:10

    In recent times he's tarnished what should be known as a wonderful career , that said still one of the best players ever to kick a ball . Fantastic footballer

  • Comment posted by flumoxed, today at 22:10

    A talented player, but let down by arrogant manner. Messi has humility and wins my vote for the best player in the world.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 22:10

    How the mighty have fallen... had to scroll way down the bbc sport page to come across this headline, when only months ago every Ronaldo headline was in on the frontpage.

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 22:09

    👏👏👏👏congratulations 🥂

  • Comment posted by Cicatrix, today at 22:08

    One of the all-time great footballers.

    He'll not lose any sleep over what anyone has to say about him on here - But, have at it ;-)

  • Comment posted by van-smeiter, today at 22:08

    I'm more surprised that Pepe is still playing.

  • Comment posted by Gooner Sod, today at 22:08

    Congrats Christiano!

    One of the best to ever to it.

  • Comment posted by dmek09, today at 22:07

    Love him or hate him. It's a great achievement

  • Comment posted by Douala, today at 22:07

    Congratulations Cristiano 200 caps marked with the winning goal for Portugal,fantastic achievement great example for those who fight to be successful

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:06

    Congrats CR7. Big goal to show that you are the only attacker remotely useful on the Portugal team. And the fact that Santos benched him showed how dumb he was. Look how he did today with Poland... bottled a 2 goal lead to lose 3-2 in Moldova.

  • Comment posted by the truth , today at 22:05

    Who cares

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 22:07

      Harry replied:
      You clearly

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 22:05

    Good job and good luck R7.

  • Comment posted by Cazek Taliesin, today at 22:05

    Love him or hate him, still doing the job up front until the last minute. Gotta admire that passion for football from a 38 year old.

  • Comment posted by True or False, today at 22:05

    Love him or hate him. Hell of an achievement. Congrats Ronaldo from someone who admires you.

    • Reply posted by Cazek Taliesin, today at 22:07

      Cazek Taliesin replied:
      How weirdly similar were our comments haha

  • Comment posted by castellan, today at 22:05

    Well done Cristiano! An incredible achievement after 20 years of international football. And still scoring goals. That’s longevity. Awesome!

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 22:05

    Still be some Ingerlandurs will come on here and act like Ronaldo isn’t one of the best there has ever been.

    • Reply posted by the truth , today at 22:11

      the truth replied:
      Hes overated and not in the same league as the english hero Emile Heskey

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland440081712
2Georgia31113304
3Norway411257-24
4Spain21013213
5Cyprus300328-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France440090912
2Greece32015236
3R. of Ireland31024313
4Netherlands210134-13
5Gibraltar4004012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001511412
2Ukraine32014406
3Italy21013213
4North Macedonia3102411-73
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey43017529
2Armenia32017526
3Croatia21103124
4Wales411247-34
5Latvia300336-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep32106157
2Albania32015236
3Moldova412145-15
4Poland310246-23
5Faroe Islands301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria431093610
2Belgium32107167
3Sweden31025503
4Estonia301226-41
5Azerbaijan3012210-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary32105057
2Serbia32105147
3Montenegro311112-14
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania301215-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland430110379
2Kazakhstan43018449
3Denmark42117527
4Slovenia42115417
5Northern Ireland410323-13
6San Marino4004013-130

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland4310123910
2Romania42206338
3Israel421156-17
4Belarus4103410-63
5Kosovo403134-13
6Andorra401337-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal44001401412
2Slovakia431051410
3Luxembourg421146-27
4Bos-Herze410337-43
5Iceland41038623
6Liechtenstein4004014-140
View full European Championship tables

