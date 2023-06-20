Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group E
MoldovaMoldova3PolandPoland2

Moldova 3-2 Poland: World's 171st-best team fight back for shock win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Moldova celebrate their third goal against Poland
Vladyslav Baboglo was Moldova's hero with his first international goal

Moldova, ranked 171st in the world, stunned Poland as they came from 2-0 down to win only their second qualifying game since 2013.

Poland, who are 23rd in Fifa's rankings and beat Germany in a friendly on Friday, looked in control after 34 minutes in Chisinau.

Arkadiusz Milik gave Fernando Santos' side the lead and then set up Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski for his 79th goal for his country - 67 more than Moldova's new record goalscorer has netted.

Ion Nicolaescu, who plays for Beitar Jerusalem, scored twice to get the minnows back on level terms. Those strikes took the 24-year-old, who has won 34 caps, on to a national record 12 goals.

The previous record was the 11 scored by Serghei Clescenco, who is now Moldova's manager.

It was to get even better as defender Vladyslav Baboglo headed in a late winner on only his second cap from a cross by Serafim Cojocari, who had replaced Nicolaescu just 23 seconds earlier.

Oleksandriya's Baboglo made his Moldova debut only last week, having previously played for Ukraine up to under-21 level.

Moldova - who are ranked below St Lucia and Vanuatu - had won only one of their past 43 games in European Championship or World Cup qualifiers, a 1-0 win over Andorra in 2019.

Along with draws against the Faroe Islands and the Czech Republic, Moldova move above Poland into third place in Euro 2024 qualifying Group E.

Line-ups

Moldova

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23RaileanBooked at 89mins
  • 14Craciun
  • 4Mudrac
  • 5Posmac
  • 21Revenco
  • 3BabogloBooked at 51mins
  • 6DrosSubstituted forMotpanat 45'minutes
  • 2ReabciukBooked at 90mins
  • 13Cojocaru
  • 9NicolaescuBooked at 80minsSubstituted forCojocariat 85'minutes
  • 10DamascanSubstituted forPostolachiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 7Cojocari
  • 8Motpan
  • 11Belousov
  • 12Avram
  • 15Jardan
  • 16Stîna
  • 17Postolachi
  • 18Iosipoi
  • 19Bogaciuc
  • 20Platica
  • 22Stefan

Poland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 19FrankowskiSubstituted forBereszynskiat 64'minutes
  • 4Kedziora
  • 5Bednarek
  • 14Kiwior
  • 21ZalewskiSubstituted forKaminskiat 64'minutes
  • 10Szymanski
  • 17SzymanskiSubstituted forLinettyat 83'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7MilikSubstituted forSwiderskiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lederman
  • 3Wieteska
  • 6Bielik
  • 8Linetty
  • 11Swiderski
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Kaminski
  • 15Skóras
  • 16Legowski
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 22Dragowski
  • 23Slisz
Referee:
Filip Glova

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home9
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home25
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Moldova 3, Poland 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Moldova 3, Poland 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Kaminski (Poland).

  4. Post update

    Serafim Cojocari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Maxim Cojocaru (Moldova).

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Virgiliu Postolachi (Moldova).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Kiwior (Poland).

  9. Post update

    Virgiliu Postolachi (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Booking

    Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Karol Linetty (Poland).

  15. Post update

    Vladyslav Baboglo (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Booking

    Dorian Railean (Moldova) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nichita Motpan (Moldova).

  20. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland440091812
2Georgia311134-14
3Norway411257-24
4Spain21013213
5Cyprus300328-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France440090912
2Greece32015236
3R. of Ireland31024313
4Netherlands210134-13
5Gibraltar4004012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001511412
2Ukraine32014406
3Italy21013213
4North Macedonia3102411-73
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey43017529
2Armenia32017526
3Croatia21103124
4Wales411247-34
5Latvia300336-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep32106157
2Albania32015236
3Moldova412145-15
4Poland310246-23
5Faroe Islands301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria431093610
2Belgium32107167
3Sweden31025503
4Estonia301226-41
5Azerbaijan3012210-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary32105057
2Serbia32105147
3Montenegro311112-14
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania301215-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland430110379
2Kazakhstan43018449
3Denmark42117527
4Slovenia42115417
5Northern Ireland410323-13
6San Marino4004013-130

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland4310123910
2Romania42206338
3Israel421156-17
4Belarus4103410-63
5Kosovo403134-13
6Andorra401337-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal44001401412
2Slovakia431051410
3Luxembourg421146-27
4Bos-Herze410337-43
5Iceland41038623
6Liechtenstein4004014-140
View full European Championship tables

