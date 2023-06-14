Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall's head of youth recruitment has been charged by the FA over his social media conduct

Millwall's head of youth recruitment Barry Dunn has been charged by the Football Association with an "aggravated breach" of rules in relation to his social media conduct.

The misconduct charge includes interacting with a post that is "insulting and/or indecent and/or improper", and included a reference to religion or belief.

In May the FA said it was investigating tweets of an alleged racist and Islamophobic nature from an account with Dunn's name on it.

He has until Wednesday, 21 June to respond.

A statement from Millwall last month said they were "co-operating fully with the governing body".

A spokesperson for the Championship club added: "The club is aware of an active FA investigation into the social media activity of a staff member.

"The club cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing but wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind."

In March, Millwall signed the Muslim Athlete Charter, pledging to "actively support players" of the Islamic faith.