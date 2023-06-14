Last updated on .From the section Newport

Midfielder Scot Bennett has agreed a one-year contract extension to remain with Newport County.

The 32-year-old joined the League Two side in July 2016 after leaving York.

Bennett has played almost 300 games for the Exiles, including 44 last season.

"I've been here for so long and I don't feel like my journey here is finished. I've still got a lot to give and I'm hoping we can kick on this year and have a really good season," Bennett said.

Bennett follows goalkeeper Nick Townsend and centre-back James Clarke in agreeing new deals of the seven players who were out of contract, while captain Mickey Demetriou, Priestley Farquharson and Aaron Lewis are still considering their options.

But defender Cameron Norman has left Newport County after two seasons with the south Wales club.