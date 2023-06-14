Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Jordan Thorniley was a regular for Blackpool last season across their defensive line, making 30 appearances

Oxford United have re-signed defender Jordan Thorniley on a "long-term agreement" after he was released by Blackpool.

The 26-year-old previously had a spell on loan with the U's during 2021-22.

Thorniley, who can play at centre-back or left-back, began his career in Everton's academy before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2016.

He signed for Blackpool in 2020 and made 76 appearances for them, including 30 last season.

"This is a club I know well following my time on loan. To have the chance to come back is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I couldn't turn down," Thorniley said in a club statement external-link .

"The way [head coach] Liam Manning wants to play really suits me and I believe I can develop here. I've been really impressed by the ambition of the club and can't wait to get started."