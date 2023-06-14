Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic were relegated to League One in 2022-23

Wigan Athletic have been sold to local businessman Mike Danson.

Danson, who owns a 25% stake in Super League club Wigan Warriors, has stepped in amid major financial issues affecting the League One club.

The Latics were served a winding-up petition by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs earlier this week over unpaid tax bills.

The club confirmed all players and staff will be paid "immediately along with other creditors".

"I am delighted to become involved in Wigan Athletic Football Club. I was born in Wigan, I grew up locally and the community of the town is close to my heart," Danson told the club website. external-link

"I want to recognise that the club has a hugely important part to play in the local community, not just for players, but for fans, employees and all its suppliers, business partners and numerous community groups."

Danson added the English Football League have been shown a "realistic financial plan to stabilise operations".

A new board will be formed at the club but manager Shaun Maloney, who was unable to save the team from relegation last season after taking over in February, will be kept on as boss.

Wigan are currently due to start next season on minus eight points as punishment for failing to pay their players on time on six separate occasions in 2022-23. They were also deducted three points last season, as they finished bottom of the Championship.

Chairman Talal Al-Hammad had initially been in discussions with young entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal. But, as he had failed to pass the EFL's Owners and Directors' Test when he tried to buy Morecambe last season, the chance of an acceptable deal being reached was highly unlikely.

Analysis - Avoiding second administration 'major positive'

BBC Radio Manchester sports reporter Mike Minay

This will be seen as positive news among the fanbase after relations with the previous owners had completely melted.

Failing to pay the players and staff on time once is concerning, but six times over a season really sounded the alarm bells and has already cost them eight points into the next campaign.

Danson, already involved with Wigan Warriors, gets what Wigan is as a community and the role the club can play.

It's hard not to use the words of the previous chairman here, but actions will speak louder than words.

Above all, avoiding administration is a major positive. Fans will have been fearing the worst after living it through it just three years ago.

Now they can focus on the pitch, and backing manager Shaun Maloney.