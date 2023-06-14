Rangers withdraw B team from Lowland League

Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers and Celtic have had B teams in the Lowland League for two seasons

Rangers have withdrawn their B side from the Lowland League for next season after proposals for a fifth-tier Conference League stalled.

The Ibrox club, and Celtic, have entered a colt sides in the fifth tier for the last two seasons.

Hearts also joined last term and the Scottish FA had planned to have B-sides in a new fifth tier with some Highland and Lowland League clubs.

But plans were shelved before clubs voted due to a lack of support.

"The desire from all at Rangers to have a B Team in the professional leagues remains as strong as ever," the club's statement said.

"Our view on B Teams was also strongly supported by the Scottish FA and its CEO Ian Maxwell, who recognise the clear, beneficial impact B Teams have on top international sides."

Other Premiership clubs like Aberdeen and St Mirren refused to back the new Conference League proposals amid concerns about cost and criticism from some fans.

It was also an unpopular plan with clubs further down the leagues, with SFA chief Maxwell saying the vote was pulled to avoid division among clubs.

But Rangers believe it was worth pursuing.

"As matters now stand, there is no suitable, governing body-led development structure for players between 18-21 in Scotland," the club added.

"The club has, however, enjoyed positive dialogue with a number of key stakeholders in recent days, including the Scottish FA, and looks forward to continuing such discussions to map the best possible direction for the development of the country's top young players."

The Lowland League say they are still planning to have 18 teams in the division next season, which means another club will be added.