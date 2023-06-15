Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will leave Aston Villa when her contract expires this summer, having held talks with Chelsea.

Hampton, 22, turned down a contract extension offer from Villa, who she joined in 2021 on a free transfer.

She is part of the England squad for the World Cup, which starts next month.

"Aston Villa Women sincerely thanks Hannah for her time at the club and wishes her well in her next chapter," Villa said.

Hampton, an unused substitute as England won Euro 2022, made her international debut last year.

She joined Aston Villa on a two-year deal in July 2021 after leaving Birmingham City.

Hampton made 43 appearances for Villa in all competitions and helped the club to a fifth place finish in the Women's Super League last season.

Should Hampton move to Chelsea, it is believed she would be open to spending the 2023-24 season on loan elsewhere.

There is competition among goalkeepers at Chelsea with Ann-Katrin Berger, Zecira Musovic, Emily Orman and Nicky Evrard already contracted.