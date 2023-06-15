Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Terence Vancooten has featured 13 times for the Guyana national team

Stevenage centre-back Terence Vancooten has signed a new two-year deal with the newly promoted League One side.

The 25-year-old was out of contract this summer and agreed to stay with the Hertfordshire club, who say they were "competing with several high-profile clubs for his signature".

Guyana international Vancooten has made 176 appearances in six seasons with Stevenage.

He featured 38 times as they went up as League Two runners-up last season.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said recruitment plans would soon turn to "adding experienced League One players" to the squad after keeping a core of the promotion-winning side together.

"Leon Hunter [director of football] and Steve Evans [manager] have patiently been putting the majority of the team from last year back together, with some important improvements," he told the club website. external-link

"Signing Taye Ashby-Hammond on a permanent from Fulham and doing new two-year deals for Luther, Terence and Jake Forster-Caskey means 10 of last season's squad will be with us next season and beyond."