Josh Lillis works with fellow goalkeepers Paul Farman and Scott Moloney at Barrow

Player-goalkeeping coach Josh Lillis has signed a new one-year deal with League Two side Barrow.

The 35-year-old provided cover for Paul Farman and Scott Moloney last season, playing five games, and continued the coaching role he has held since 2020.

In total he has played 10 games for the Bluebirds, keeping four clean sheets.

Lillis played nearly 300 games at Rochdale and also lists Notts County, Scunthorpe, Grimsby and AFC Fylde amongst his former clubs.