Aberdeen want to bring Ross Doohan back to Scotland with the 25-year-old former Celtic goalkeeper finding himself in England's League Two after relegation with Forest Green Rovers. (Daily Record) external-link

With Heart of Midlothian having put forward their best deal to keep out-of-contract Josh Ginnelly and awaiting a response from the winger, three English Championship clubs have offered a contract to the 26-year-old, while Maccabi Haifa and several League One outfits also covet his signature. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Kyle Magennis, the 24-year-old midfielder whose season was cut short by an injury requiring surgery, is poised to exit Hibernian to join Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock. (Sky Sports)

Scott Arfield, the 34-year-old midfielder released by Rangers, is poised to join Charlotte in Major League Soccer on a two-year contract after rejecting the chance to move to England. (Daily Mail) external-link

Alfredo Morelos' agent has revealed that talks were held with Spartak Moscow about a move to the Russian top flight for the Colombia striker who has been released by Rangers, but the club's sporting department rejected the chance to make a concrete offer for the 26-year-old. (Metaratings via Football Scotland) external-link

Serbian striker Petar Ratkov, currently with Backa Topolyai in his country's top flight, is poised to sign for Red Bull Salzburg amid interest from Premier League club and Rangers in the 19-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Moritz Jenz, the 24-year-old centre-half who had his loan spell with Celtic from Lorient cut short last season, has completed a move to Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in a deal that could reach up to £10m. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manchester United have begun talks with Manchester City in an attempt to sign Jack and Tyler Fletcher, the 16-year-old twin sons of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who is technical director at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Brendan Rodgers has put together a five-year plan for the Celtic board - including taking the club to a European final - should he accept the Scottish champions' offer to be their new manager. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra has ruled himself out of the running for the director of football role with Rangers after the 44-year-old former Ibrox defender was interviewed for the vacancy created by Ross Wilson's move to Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider) external-link

Jim Goodwin has stressed that he will lead Dundee United as a manager, not as a head coach, following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (The Herald) external-link