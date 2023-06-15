Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hester joined Montrose in May after spending four-and-a-half years at Elgin City

Montrose striker Kane Hester has been given an eight-game ban, suspended in full, after admitting betting offences.

The Scottish FA charges related to five seasons from 2014 to 2019 when he was playing for Arbroath and Elgin City.

All players, coaches and club staff are prohibited from gambling on any matches under SFA rules.

Hester, 27, who was cleared of match-fixing fraud at Dundee Sheriff Court in March, signed a three-year deal with Montrose in May.

And he will be free from the worry of suspension next season as long as he does not break disciplinary rule 31 again for the duration of the campaign.

The SFA regulation states that "no club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match."

The initial notice of complaint stated Hester had placed bets "on multiple occasions between 13 August 2014 and 27 April 2019, both dates inclusive."

Hester scored 29 goals in 48 appearances for Elgin City last season.