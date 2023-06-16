Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Patrick Brough started his career with Carlisle

Northampton Town have signed defender Patrick Brough on a two-year deal from Barrow.

The 27-year-old turned down the offer of a new deal with the Bluebirds and will move to Sixfields when his existing contract expires on 1 July.

Brough made 46 appearances last season, and 170 in total for Barrow after arriving in the summer of 2019.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said they beat "strong competition" for the former Falkirk, Salford and Carlisle player.

"He fits the profile of the player we are looking for and has plenty of attributes that appeal to us," Brady added.

"He is a good age, a good size, strong, athletic, he has a lot of experience for a player of his age and we believe he is on an upward trajectory in his career."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.