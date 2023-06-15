Match ends, Spain 2, Italy 1.
Joselu scored a late winner as Spain beat Italy to set up a Nations League final against Croatia on Sunday.
Yeremy Pino won the ball off Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci outside his own box before firing in Spain's opener in Enschede, Netherlands.
Ciro Immobile equalised for Italy with a penalty after Spain debutant Robin le Normand handled in the box.
Substitute Joselu pounced from close range after Rodri's deflected shot to send Spain to the Rotterdam final.
It continues the remarkable late-career rise of Espanyol striker Joselu.
The 33-year-old only made his international debut in March and has now scored three goals in three appearances.
He was the third top scorer in La Liga this season with 16 goals, only behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, despite his team being relegated.
Joselu has come a long way since netting four goals in 22 Premier League games for Stoke and then six in 46 league games for Newcastle before returning home in 2019.
He now has a chance to claim his first winner's medal on Sunday.
Spain, who lost the 2021 Nations League final to France, face a Croatia side bidding to claim their country's first international trophy.
Italy must face the Netherlands, who lost to Croatia in the other semi-final, in a third-placed play-off earlier that day.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Simón
- 22Navas
- 3Le Normand
- 14Laporte
- 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
- 16Rodri
- 6MerinoSubstituted forRuizat 74'minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forAsensioat 45'minutes
- 9GaviBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCanalesat 68'minutes
- 15PinoSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 74'minutes
- 7MorataBooked at 83minsSubstituted forJoseluat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 4Nacho
- 5Zubimendi
- 8Ruiz
- 10Asensio
- 11Canales
- 12Ansu Fati
- 13Raya
- 17García Torres
- 20Joselu
- 21Olmo Carvajal
Italy
Formation 3-5-2
- 1G Donnarumma
- 13Tolói
- 19BonucciSubstituted forDarmianat 45'minutes
- 15Acerbi
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 7FrattesiSubstituted forVerrattiat 76'minutes
- 8JorginhoSubstituted forCristanteat 61'minutes
- 18Barella
- 4SpinazzolaSubstituted forDimarcoat 45'minutes
- 11ZanioloBooked at 90mins
- 17ImmobileBooked at 38minsSubstituted forChiesaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dimarco
- 5Darmian
- 6Verratti
- 9Retegui
- 10Pellegrini
- 12Meret
- 14Chiesa
- 16Cristante
- 20Gnonto
- 21Vicario
- 22Raspadori
- 23Buongiorno
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 2, Italy 1.
Booking
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Robin Le Normand (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy).
Post update
Foul by Ansu Fati (Spain).
Post update
Matteo Darmian (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 2, Italy 1. Joselu (Spain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Ansu Fati (Spain).
Post update
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Joselu replaces Álvaro Morata.
Booking
Álvaro Morata (Spain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Post update
(Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Post update
Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).
Post update
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
