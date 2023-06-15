Last updated on .From the section Football

Joselu has scored three goals in three games for Spain

Joselu scored a late winner as Spain beat Italy to set up a Nations League final against Croatia on Sunday.

Yeremy Pino won the ball off Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci outside his own box before firing in Spain's opener in Enschede, Netherlands.

Ciro Immobile equalised for Italy with a penalty after Spain debutant Robin le Normand handled in the box.

Substitute Joselu pounced from close range after Rodri's deflected shot to send Spain to the Rotterdam final.

It continues the remarkable late-career rise of Espanyol striker Joselu.

The 33-year-old only made his international debut in March and has now scored three goals in three appearances.

He was the third top scorer in La Liga this season with 16 goals, only behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, despite his team being relegated.

Joselu has come a long way since netting four goals in 22 Premier League games for Stoke and then six in 46 league games for Newcastle before returning home in 2019.

He now has a chance to claim his first winner's medal on Sunday.

Spain, who lost the 2021 Nations League final to France, face a Croatia side bidding to claim their country's first international trophy.

Italy must face the Netherlands, who lost to Croatia in the other semi-final, in a third-placed play-off earlier that day.

