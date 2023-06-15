Close menu

Julen Lopetegui: Wolves say Spaniard will remain as head coach

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui was announced as Bruno Lage's replacement at Wolves in November 2022

Wolves have dismissed speculation surrounding Julen Lopetegui's future and say he will remain as their head coach next season.

Lopetegui took over in November when Wolves were bottom of the Premier League table and guided them to safety.

However, the Spaniard's future had been uncertain because of the club's financial situation.

On Thursday sporting director Matt Hobbs said Lopetegui was "committed, he loves the area and the club".

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach, 56, had previously said it would be "difficult to compete" in the top flight without investment and mentioned Wolves' Financial Fair Play "problems".

However, Hobbs says he "never saw a situation" where Lopetegui, who won nine of his 23 league games after replacing Bruno Lage, was not in charge next season.

"There's been a lot of chat about the club on the back of Julen's press conferences before the season finished," the sporting director said.

"What's important is we've been in constant contact throughout. I was never in any doubt that he would remain at Wolves, but we have to acknowledge the project is different to what he thought it was.

"We had to allow him time to understand it and get his head around how to build a squad to be competitive in the Premier League.

"He's committed, he loves the area and the club. You can see the affinity he has built with the fans, and I never saw a situation where he wouldn't be our manager.

"We've been working on our strategy for the summer, and while it may be slightly different to what we thought it would be six months ago, that's football and we have to react to it.

"What is fair is that his understanding of the project was different to what it is now, so you have to allow time for that to settle, especially with a manager at his level."

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 21:59

    Good news for wolves. He is a great manager and him staying on means that they could compete for top half next season with sensible signings

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:58

    Pleased but surprised!

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 21:57

    Personally the way they have treated their managers relegates my sympathy for them. Nuno left by “mutual consent”. … yeah right - we all know what that means. Truth is Nuno was your level. He got you promoted. You sang his name. Relegation next season just might bring the club back to its senses.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:00

      David replied:
      So Wolves have an exclusive on that?

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 21:52

    Good news, let's hope he gets the funds to rebuild the squad.

    • Reply posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 22:00

      Doctor Sorders replied:
      Let’s hope he doesn’t. Who would go there? Why? The club is destabilised and in decline. Harry Maguire might be interested though ..,

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 21:49

    Plenty 0-0's to look forward to next season then.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 21:48

    I thought that Sammy Lee would have been a better option as first team coach with Gary Megson and Phil Brown as his assistants, and Dougie Freedman taking over as director of football.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 21:46

    Bad news for Legendary managers Stevie G, Francis Lampard & Big Daddy Sam !!!

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 21:44

    Typically the people who aren't fans of the club come here to talk crap as usual...Not going anything better to do, is your life so bad this is what you resort to as entertainment.

    • Reply posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 21:50

      Doctor Sorders replied:
      Maybe they are studying grammar?

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 21:44

    Could well be heading the same way as Leicester, when big money comes to raid them of their better players

    • Reply posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 21:52

      Doctor Sorders replied:
      Er. Which ones are they?

  • Comment posted by DaveH, today at 21:41

    Good news, if true. A bit of stability over the summer, even if we lose a couple of big names, is important.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 21:50

      Leanne replied:
      We?

      Are you employed by the club?

  • Comment posted by WESTMEAD HAWK, today at 21:40

    He loves the area ? Your having a laugh. WHO ? loves Wolverhampton.

  • Comment posted by WillWest, today at 21:39

    Why?

