John Kennedy has assisted the past two Celtic managers

Celtic assistant John Kennedy is expected to stay at the club rather than join former manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou is set to appoint former Celtic assistant Chris Davies to Spurs' backroom team. (Record) external-link

Scott Sinclair believes his former manager at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, can turn the current side into Invincibles mark two should he return to the Parkhead dugout. (Sun) external-link

Celtic could face Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the same Champions League group if they are seeded in pot four. (Record) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi netted as a substitute in Japan's 6-0 defeat of El Salvador, while Celtic teammate Reo Hatate started in midfield. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Celtic defender Ewan Otoo, 20, is close to finalising a permanent move to Dunfermline following a loan spell. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Rangers are ahead of schedule with their transfer business, says manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription) external-link

However, the Rangers boss has has told supporters to expect departures. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield, 34, has agreed a two-year deal to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. (Mail) external-link

Ex-Rangers manager Mark Warburton has left West Ham's coaching staff. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Hibernian hope to sign midfielder Jamie McGrath from Wigan Athletic in time for summer training camp in July. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Hibs are considering a move for free agent striker Adam le Fondre, 36. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription) external-link